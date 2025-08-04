« previous post |

"The endangered Tanka language in Hong Kong: phonological variations and lexical convergence with Cantonese", Cong Wang, Daxingwang Peng, Yanmei Dai & Chong Qi, Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volume 12, Article number: 1133 (July 19, 2025)

The first thing we need to take care of is to discuss their name:

According to official Liu Zongyuan (773–819) of the Tang dynasty, there were Boat Dweller people settled in the boats of today's Guangdong Province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The term "Tanka" (蜑家) may originate from tan (Cantonese: "egg") and ka (Cantonese: "family" or "people"), although another possible etymology is tank ("junk" or "large boat") rather than tan. "Tanka" is now considered derogatory and no longer in common usage. The Boat Dwellers are now referred to in China as "people on/above water" (Chinese: 水上人; pinyin: shuǐshàng rén; Cantonese Yale: Séuiseuhngyàn), or "people of the southern sea" (Chinese: 南海人; Cantonese Yale: Nàamhóiyàn). No standardised English translation of this term exists. "Boat People" is a commonly used translation, although it may be confused with the similar term for Vietnamese refugees in Hong Kong. "Boat Dwellers" was proposed by Dr. Lee Ho Yin of The University of Hong Kong in 1999, and it has been adopted by the Hong Kong Museum of History for its exhibition.

Both the Boat Dwellers and the Cantonese speak Cantonese. However, Boat Dwellers living in Fujian speak Min Chinese.

(Wikipedia)

Abstract

The Tanka people, colloquially known as the “boat people”, are primarily located in Southeast China. Over time, their transition from a maritime to a land-based lifestyle has significantly influenced the languages they speak, particularly through contact with dominant languages such as Cantonese and Hakka. Despite this, the Tanka language in Hong Kong remains under-researched and is now endangered, with its use rapidly declining. To fill this research gap, this study examined the linguistic interactions between the Tanka language and Cantonese in Hong Kong, focusing on phonological and lexical aspects. The study yielded several key findings. First, a comparative analysis of the phonological systems of the Tanka language and Cantonese revealed striking differences in their rhyme patterns and tone evolution from Middle Chinese. These findings underscore significant phonological distinctions between the two languages. However, despite these differences, Tanka and Cantonese speakers can generally comprehend each other due to a shared linguistic structure. Second, a lexical comparison of the Tanka language, Cantonese, and Mandarin demonstrated a considerable connection between the Tanka language and Cantonese, especially among the younger speakers. This generational influence highlights the impact of Cantonese on the Tanka language. In contrast, the Tanka vocabulary diverged significantly from Mandarin, reflecting a unique linguistic development influenced by its historical and social context, while showing greater convergence with Cantonese due to prolonged contact and shared regional influences. Understanding the interplay between the Tanka language and Cantonese provides valuable insights into the origins of the Tanka people. It also contributes to a broader understanding of the typological characteristics of Sinitic languages in Southeast China.

Judging from Fig. 2, which shows the "Population of Tanka people over time (1961–2021)", there has been a steep decline in the number of Tanka from nearly 140,000 at the beginning of this period to 5,000 at the end, though levelling out during the last 20 years.

To give an idea of what the language looks and sounds like, here are a couple of colorful expressions:

打山口 [ta35 saŋ43 hɐu35] “fishing near a recognizable mountain without using a buoy to prevent theft”

捕風尾魚 [pɔʔ32 foŋ43 mei24 ji21] “fishing after a strong wind and catching fish in the wind’s wakes”

A distinctive feature of the language is that it has a rich amount of repetitive affixes that deepen the degree of a trait or add additional meanings and emotional color to adjectives. For example:

青□□ [ts’ieŋ43 koŋ24 koŋ21] “vibrantly green”

紅□□ [hoŋ21 pɔʔ4 pɔʔ4] “blushing red”

乌□□ [wu44 tsuiʔ4 tsuiʔ4] “very dark”

眼光光 [an24 kɔŋ44 kɔŋ43] “glowing-eyed, very fresh”

眼濛濛 [an24 moŋ44 moŋ44] “lifeless-eyed”

木□□ [muʔ4 k’a21 k’a21] “stale”

濛□□ [mun32 ts’a21 ts’a21] “dull-looking”

Other topolects have such affixes, though perhaps few have so many, especially for which no characters are known, i.e., they are simply sounds.

Theoretical framework

This study anchors its theoretical foundation in language contact theory (Thomason and Kaufman, 1988) as the primary framework for explaining phonological and lexical changes in the endangered Tanka language under sustained Cantonese influence. Building upon this core premise that prolonged language interaction drives bidirectional change, the framework strategically layers complementary perspectives to address multidimensional research needs.

It has been my honor to know personally the two leading American authorities on the Boat People, Eugene Anderson and John McCoy, both of whom are listed in the references to this paper, respectively (1970) and (1965)

Selected readings

[Thanks to Ted McClure]

