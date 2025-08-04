« previous post |

"China changed village names 'to erase Uyghur culture'", Anna Lamche, BBC (6/20/24)

I thought about this phenomenon again today, a year after that BBC article was published, because this morning Robert Thurman, the Columbia Tibetologist, told me about his concept of "ethnicide". This, forced name changes, is one way to do it.

China has changed the names of hundreds of villages in Xinjiang region in a move aimed at erasing Uyghur Muslim culture, Human Rights Watch (HRW) says.

According to a report by the group, hundreds of villages in Xinjiang with names related to the religion, history or culture of Uyghurs were replaced between 2009 and 2023.

Words such as "sultan" and "shrine" are disappearing from place names – to be replaced with terms such as "harmony" and "happiness", according to the research, which is based on China's own published data.

Although the communists had been forcibly changing East Turkestan village names from the time when they occupied the region and officially renamed it as "Xinjiang" ("New Borders / Territories"), the bulk of these noxious village name changes have come during the period between 2017 and 2019, when they also began the mass internment of Uyghur citizens in camps, which they referred to as a "War on Terrorism". More than a million Uyghurs were detained in such camps, cut off from their families for long periods of time.

Maya Wang, the acting China director at Human Rights Watch, said: “The Chinese authorities have been changing hundreds of village names in Xinjiang from those rich in meaning for Uyghurs to those that reflect government propaganda,

“These name changes appear part of Chinese government efforts to erase the cultural and religious expressions of Uyghurs," she added.

Examples of such malevolent village name changes, which number in the thousands, are the following:

In 2018, Aq Meschit (White Mosque) village, in Akto County, was renamed Unity village, the report said. In 2022 the Karakax County village of Dutar – named for a Uyghur traditional instrument – was renamed Red Flag village.

(source)

Selected readings

