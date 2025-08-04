« previous post | next post »

[This is a guest post by Elizabeth J. W. Barber]

A linguist friend specializing in Iranian linguistic reconstruction has a word that means weft, but also has something to do with a boat and weaving. To me, that immediately meant the "boat shuttle"–Gm. Schiffchen, Fr. navette, etc. Once the horizontal treadle loom was invented, the (flat, horizontal) shed could be opened wide enough that you could flick the weft bobbin all the way across the loom, catch it, change the shed, and shoot (shoot > shuttle) it back. HUGE time-saver!!!

The treadle loom seems to have been invented in China during the Han dynasties (206 BC-220 AD) — I can find no more than that. Don't know when some genius added the boat-shaped shuttle that floats the weft bobbin across the loom, riding atop the lower half of the warp.

The treadle loom then somehow spread across Central Asia till it reached Europe. The earliest European representation (with a rather odd change of perspective here and there) that I can hear tell of is an English manuscript from about 1100:

You see the treadles side-view; the horizontal warp, however, has been tipped so you see its top, not its side edge. In the weaver's right hand is a VERY clear top-view representation of the boat-shaped shuttle with the weft-bobbin inside, ready to be sent with a finger-flick to the other side of the loom (left hand poised to catch it and send it back).

The key question is: WHEN (and where?) was the boat-shuttle, which can only be used on a horizontal treadle loom, invented— or at least when did it reach Central Asia? We need to figure out if it reached the Iranians pre- or post- 8th century AD.

Selected readings

