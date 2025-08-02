« previous post |

Since I wrote The True History of Tea (2009; now available in a number of foreign languages and coming out in pb on 1/27/26), I've been a tea aficianado and connoisseur, so I was stunned when five days ago I learned of the existence of two types that are completely new to me.

The first is called Adeni tea, and I was privileged to taste it at Haraz Coffee House that recently opened next to Penn. It is run by Yemenis, who really know their coffee and serve mouth-watering pastries, many of which I had never encountered before.

I already had a good impression of Yemeni food purveyors when I stopped at a Country Market by the side of Old Route 30 in Svensen WA run by a mother and her son, though I didn't have any hot, freshly brewed tea that time.

The Yemeni tea I had a few days ago in Philadelphia is a kind of milk tea and is called Adeni tea. Normally when I drink tea, I like to feel the tea leaves in my mouth, but Adeni tea is a type of milk tea in which the tea is ground or pulverized into a powder, so the resulting beverage is a bit thick.

As soon as I saw the name "Adeni", I immediately thought of the Gulf of Aden, a strategic waterway that leads through a narrow, dogleg passage to the Red Sea, and thence to the Suez Canal and the Mediterranean. Indeed Adeni tea comes from the city Aden which lies on the northern shore of the Gulf of Aden just before it turns and goes up into the Red Sea.

The local names for Adeni tea are:

Shahi haleeb, shai haleeb, haleeb shai, shai Adeni, or shai mulaban…. [It] is a Yemeni milk tea. It is made from black tea powder brewed in condensed or evaporated milk. Cardamom pods and cloves are usually added to the tea, some recipes include added sugar. The tea has a very sweet taste and is popular in Yemen and parts of the Arabian Peninsula.

(Wikipedia)

As you would suspect, "shai" is the phonetic transformation of "chai", and "haleeb" is an Arabic word for "milk", though milk is also referred to as "laban" in Arabic. Haleeb حليب is fresh, unsoured milk, whereas laban لبن refers to yogurt or a fermented milk drink. However, in Egyptian Arabic and, I think, in other Arabic topolects, "laban" can also be used to refer to milk. It seems that, depending on the context, "laban" can mean either milk or yogurt. Perhaps Language Log readers who know Arabic well could explain how haleeb and laban are used in daily life.

The other new "tea" I learned about a few days ago but haven't yet had the opportunity to try is miànchá 麵茶 (lit., "flour tea"). A colleague who had lived in Beijing for a couple of decades told me that it is very common there. I thought that was weird, because — between 1981 and 2012 — I myself had spent a total of more than a year in Beijing (most of my time was spent in the far hinterlands) and drunk countless cups of tea there, but never heard of "flour tea".

When I looked it up, the online translators all said something like "noodle tea" (miàn 麵 / 面 [never mind that the simplified characters borrow the sinograph for "face" to stand in homophonously for miàn 麵 ["flour", but also means "noodles", because noodles are made from flour, don't you know?). Only Google Translate had ("seasoned millet mush"). So it wasn't "tea" after all.

Somehow or other, my instinct (dìliùgǎn 第六感 ["sixth sense"]) instantly told me that this "noodle / flour tea" was some kind of Manchu substitute for genuine tea (from Camellia sinensis), like Korean barley "tea", which is liquid, not mushy).

"Noodle / flour tea" has another, equally unobvious, name:

Chatang (Chinese: 茶汤; pinyin: chátāng; lit. 'tea soup') or seasoned flour mush is a traditional gruel common to both Beijing cuisine and Tianjin cuisine, and is often sold as a snack on the street. Depending on the region, it can be made using flour from one or more of a number of grains, including sorghum, broomcorn millet, proso millet, glutinous millet or wheat. The Chinese name is figurative, not literal, as there is neither any tea nor any soup in this dish.

(Wikipedia)

There's yet another whimsically named variety:

Seasoned oily flour mush (Chinese: 油茶; pinyin: yóuchá; lit. 'oil tea') is a variety of seasoned flour mush made by stir-frying, or sometimes pan-frying, the flour with animal fat, typically beef fat. Beef bone marrow may also be added. After frying, it is served in the same manner as seasoned flour mush.

(Wikipedia)

Just as I was about to close this post, I remembered that I used to relish something called tsampa when I travelled in the Himalayas:

Tsampa or Tsamba (Tibetan: རྩམ་པ་, Wylie: rtsam pa; Chinese: 糌粑; pinyin: zānbā) is a Tibetan and Himalayan staple foodstuff; it is also prominent in parts of northern Nepal. It is a glutinous meal made from roasted flour, usually barley flour and sometimes also wheat flour and flour prepared from tree peony seeds. [1] It is usually mixed with the Tibetan butter tea. It is also eaten in Turkestan and Mongolia, where it is known as zamba.

(Wikipedia)

Note that tsampa has some actual Tibetan butter tea mixed in with the glutinous meal and other dry ingredients.

If anyone can tell me where in the Philadelphia area I can get "seasoned millet mush" or Tibetan tsampa, I'd be much obliged. Also, I'm still looking for good mushu / moo shu served in thin pancakes (a friend kindly made some for me at home, but I'd like to be able to buy it in a restaurant too).

"Muxu meat dishes: the art of bricolage" (7/30/24)

