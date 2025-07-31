« previous post |

A sign just outside the driver's cab of a TRA (Taiwan Rail) aging diesel on the Pingxi Line that climbs along the edge of the Keelung River ravine, just outside Taipei.

The horizontal sign on the small metal panel door above reads:

chēzhǎng fá qǐng wù suíyì bāndòng

車長閥請勿隨意扳動

"conductor's valve: please do not carelessly / casually turn / pull"

The vertical sign beneath it:

qǐng wù luàn dòng

請勿亂動

"please do not tamper / meddle"

