[This is a guest post by Diana Shuheng Zhang]



During my visit to the Luoyang Museum 洛阳博物馆, I found something amazing in its museum store. It is a set of 24 postcards, corresponding to the 24 solar terms 节气 (jieqi) in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar for agricultural purposes. What’s special about this set of cards is the design: every disyllabic lexeme for a solar term is coined into one single Sinitic “character”. I intended to attached multiple photos as examples but the last email was not successfully sent — the “size” was too big as an email. Therefore, here I’m only attaching one photo, that depicts the whole scene of the set of 24 cards. By clicking on the photograph, you will be able to enlarge it sufficiently to enable you to see the details of the artwork and the writing.

As you can see from the photo, each word/term, that consists of two Chinese characters/syllables, becomes one single coined character based on the structure of each of the original characters. Therefore, the xiǎo 小 in xiǎoshǔ 小暑 becomes 忄that is similar in shape and functions to the piānpáng 偏旁 ("component", often functioning as the radical or semantic classifier) for the new character in combination with 暑 on the right hand side.

Lesser Heat (the 11th of the 24 solar terms) the day marking the beginning of the 11th solar term (July 6, 7, or 8)

(Wiktionary)

For yǔshuǐ 雨水, the 雨 on top becomes ⻗, the yǔ zì tóu 雨字头 "rain" radical in order to be combined with 水 on the bottom.

"Rain Water", the second of the twenty-four solar terms, around February 18th, 19th, or 20th, after which there should be no more snow, but rain showers are expected.

(Wiktionary [with minor emendations])

The 夏 in xiàzhì 夏至 also has its last “na” stroke extended long enough to mimic a radical (e.g., the shape of 辶) to “hold up” the 至 inside.

summer solstice (one of the solar terms, around June 21st)

(Wiktionary)

In some cases, one of the two original characters in the word is only partially written. An example would be dōngzhì 冬至 ("winter arrives", i.e., "winter solstice"), where the two dots at the bottom of 冬 are omitted to accommodate 至, and ditto for shuāngjiàng 霜降 ("frost descends", i.e., "the 18th of the 24 solar terms around 23 or 24 October, when hoarfrost descends and is likely to bring the first film of ice"), where the 目 on the bottom-right corner of 霜 makes way to fit the 降 at 目’s position.

One could go over all of the adjustments shown in the photo above to see how they work out in all 24 cases. The Luoyang Museum’s designers have applied pure ingenuity to their creation of words (cí 词) and utilization of characters (zì 字)!

