On first blush, I thought perhaps the person pictured had a double chin, and by cropping the photo this way they were trying to hide it. On second blush, it was clear that they had misinterpreted the name of the famous 2nd c. statesman, general, and poet, Cao Cao 曹操 (ca. 155-220 AD).

The line of verse on the T-shirt is the first from Cao Cao's famous 16-line poem, "Duǎngē xíng《短歌行》" ("Short Song Ballad"), written in the year 207 AD:

duì jiǔ dāng gē, rénshēng jǐhé?

對酒當歌，人生幾何？

"Facing the brew, let us sing; how long does one's life last?"

For the complete poem in Chinese and English, see this Wikipedia article.

