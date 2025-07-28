« previous post |

Hannah Al-Othman, "‘Mad fer it’: Greater Manchester Aldi to keep Aldeh name in tribute to Oasis", The Guardian 7/24/2025:



An Aldi store in Greater Manchester rebranded Aldeh in honour of Oasis is to keep the new name, the supermarket chain has said.

The new sign was erected at the Prestwich store before the Oasis homecoming gigs earlier this month. The band played five sold-out shows at Heaton Park, which is near the store.

It was meant to be a temporary name change, but the sign has been a massive hit with tourists and local people, with Oasis fans queueing outside for selfies.

The sign has even been listed on Google Maps as a cultural landmark, with a string of glowing five-star reviews calling it “the Stonehenge of a generation” and “the greatest rebrand of all time”.

Some Youtube commentary:

I can't think of any similar real-world store renaming instances, but it ought to work well when possible. Consider the success of Hyundai's Smaht Pahk commercial:

[h/t Doreen]

