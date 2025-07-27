« previous post |

"Tom Lehrer, Musical Satirist With a Dark Streak, Dies at 97", NYT 7/27/2025.

Nancy Friedman's skeet underlines who and what he outlived:





Nancy commemorated his 97th birthday with a 3/9/2025 post on Strong Language, "Smut".

I'll add links to a couple of LLOG posts from 2009, "Rhyming 'orange'" and "Rhymes with language".

The Tom Lehrer Fandom Wiki has a complete list of links to (information about) all of his songs.

To close it off on an orthographical note, here's his Electric Company song, "Silent E".

