R.I.P. Tom Lehrer

July 27, 2025 @ 1:12 pm · Filed by under Obituaries

« previous post |

"Tom Lehrer, Musical Satirist With a Dark Streak, Dies at 97", NYT 7/27/2025.
Nancy Friedman's skeet underlines who and what he outlived:

He outlived Henry Kissinger and New Math. RIP Tom Lehrer.
(Gift link) www.nytimes.com/2025/07/27/a…

[image or embed]

— Nancy Friedman (@fritinancy.bsky.social) July 27, 2025 at 1:14 PM



Nancy commemorated his 97th birthday with a 3/9/2025 post on Strong Language, "Smut".

I'll add links to a couple of LLOG posts from 2009, "Rhyming 'orange'" and "Rhymes with language".

The Tom Lehrer Fandom Wiki has a complete list of links to (information about) all of his songs.

To close it off on an orthographical note, here's his Electric Company song, "Silent E".

July 27, 2025 @ 1:12 pm · Filed by under Obituaries


1 Comment »

  1. Paul Clapham said,

    July 27, 2025 @ 1:36 pm

    Funny — his song The Elements just popped into my mind this morning (before I read this).

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment