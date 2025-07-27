R.I.P. Tom Lehrer
"Tom Lehrer, Musical Satirist With a Dark Streak, Dies at 97", NYT 7/27/2025.
Nancy Friedman's skeet underlines who and what he outlived:
He outlived Henry Kissinger and New Math. RIP Tom Lehrer.
— Nancy Friedman (@fritinancy.bsky.social) July 27, 2025 at 1:14 PM
Nancy commemorated his 97th birthday with a 3/9/2025 post on Strong Language, "Smut".
I'll add links to a couple of LLOG posts from 2009, "Rhyming 'orange'" and "Rhymes with language".
The Tom Lehrer Fandom Wiki has a complete list of links to (information about) all of his songs.
To close it off on an orthographical note, here's his Electric Company song, "Silent E".
Paul Clapham said,
July 27, 2025 @ 1:36 pm
Funny — his song The Elements just popped into my mind this morning (before I read this).