Today's Tank McNamara:

The man's contributions to that plausible exchange are derived from (American) football, which is appropriate given Tank McNamara's fictional background. There are plenty of other sports with extensive metaphorical leakage, like baseball, basketball, soccer, tennis, cricket, wrestling. And lots of other domains with analogous possibilities — war, computing, fashion, investing, D&D, weather, gambling, internal combustion engines, etc.

I expect that current chatbots can correctly identify the sources of such metaphors, but I wonder how well they do when asked to list metaphorical uses of phrases from a given domain. It would be easy enough to run through a few examples, and maybe some commenters will oblige us.

