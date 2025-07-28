« previous post |

Most of the population of China cannot afford or obtain a VPN (Virtual Private Network). For the privileged portion who do manage to purchase and install a VPN, does that solve their global internet access problem?

Some people claim that, with a good VPN, you can see anything on the global internet in China. But I don't think that's quite true. Sometimes I direct my students (all of whom have VPNs) to various Wikipedia and Wiktionary articles, and they say, "Sorry, Prof. Mair, I can't access that in China" (blocked without warning or explanation twenty-some years ago*). The problem is even more acute with YouTube.

YouTube has all sorts of stuff: richly informative, inflammatory, educational, political, DIY, linguistic, etc., etc. Practically anything one can imagine, except probably outright pornography. The Chinese government is deathly afraid that its citizens might see YouTube content that is critical of Xi Jinping, the CCP, and so forth. So YouTube is a no-no, and that means nature films, music, poetry, art, archeology, chemistry, physics, recipes, Chinese / Japanese / Indian / Iranian / etc. culture. How impoverished the Chinese people are because of the benighted policies of their government! The nearly 15 BILLION videos on YouTube are off limits to Chinese citizens. And that's just YouTube. Think of all the internet riches that are unavailable to the people of China. No wonder so many of them are desperate to go abroad to study where they have free access to the internet.

Here's a typical comment by a Chinese citizen who tries to be patriotic and upbeat when I ask them about the efficacy of VPNs while they're back in China to visit family, do a bit of fieldwork, and so forth:

Yes with VPN you do see everything in China! However I don’t easily or often use it. Also, it only works from time to time. In many cases the VPN can’t be connected.

They are speaking the honest-to-god truth. Q.E.D.

However, some exceptionally entitled / wealthy individuals fare better with their VPNs. Here's what one told me:

My VPN can watch YouTube and ANY website. It really depends on what VPN you are using and how expensive your VPN is. My VPN is relatively expensive, over 500 RMB/ year (to ensure the connectivity and keep in touch with you haha!). I guess that student is probably using a free or very cheap VPN.

A colleague who is a native of the PRC went back last summer and reports:

I just checked around about this matter. The answer that I got is that if you have a GOOD VPN, yes, you can see anything on the internet in China. But it has to be a GOOD one.

When I was in China last summer, I didn’t buy a VPN, so I don’t have my personal experience with the internet.

This is ONE of the reasons why I haven't been back to China since November, 2012.

I should note that virtually all of my PRC graduate students are from well-off families.

I was wondering if what is true about internet accessibility on the mainland is also true of Hong Kong under the National Security Law. Here's what one Hong Kong colleague has to say on that score when she goes to China:

From my experience, if I have a sim card from Hong Kong, and as long as I don't use free wifi on the Mainland, I am able to use WhatsApp, Facebook, receive hku email, and probably browse Youtube, as well. I don't even have to use VPN. But if you don't have a HK sim card, you will need to use VPN to do this all.

Then there are the ultra privileged VPN holders (e.g., ranking CCP officials, recruited scientists, and the like) who usually do not have difficulties with connectivity and accessibility — less than 1% of the population.

Bear in mind that it is getting near Party palaver party period ("4 p " prime time), i.e., the dog days when the head honchos of the CCP go to frolic at the Beidaihe seashore and hold their most secretive, sensitive meetings, which means that it is also the time to ratchet up control of the internet many more notches, so that even premier VPNs may get shut down for awhile.

Xi Jinping and his closest associates are always complaining about the lack of creativity and innovation in the arts and sciences of China. They do not have far to look for the reason why it is so.

*Chinese officials have a strange way of telling people they are being refused something for which they legally appled. For example, if you apply for a visa and the Chinese government refuses to grant one to you, don't bother to ask why you have been denied a visa, they will simply say, "YOU should know" (just like that) and send you away, without giving you any hint of a reason why you have been denied a visa.

[For the safety and security of the many informants who helped me compile this post, I am not mentioning any of them by name.]

