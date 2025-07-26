« previous post |

I've recently noticed two compound neologisms, both involving metaphors about foot-related self injury.

The first one was in an article in Medium on 6/27/2025, "Why Google is Betting 8 Years on a Programming Language That Doesn’t Exist Yet". That article explains that

In 2022, Google introduced Carbon, a potential successor to C++. Unlike Go or Rust, Carbon wasn’t ready for prime time. In fact, it was barely out of the conceptual phase.

And among the reasons given for the effort [emphasis added]:

C++ has steep learning curves and footguns.

The second foot-related compound was in a 7/24/2025 TPM article, "Why is Jeff Bezos rakestomping the Post?".

As Wiktionary explains, the noun footgun means

(programming slang, humorous, derogatory) Any feature likely to lead to the programmer or user shooting themself in the foot. by extension, generalised from (1.): An opportunity or object that allows the unfortunate to mostly figuratively but sometimes literally shoot themselves in the foot. A less obvious footgun may be a pitfall

Wiktionary doesn't have an entry yet for rakestomp, but TPM has used it before: "BREAKING: Elon's Epic Email Rake-Stomp Finally Explained!", 2/25/2025. And Wiktionary does have an entry for "step on a rake", explaining the metaphorical sense "To fall victim to an avoidable (usually self-caused) hazard or error" by reference to "a gag in the 1993 episode "Cape Feare" of The Simpsons, in which Sideshow Bob, already injured, accidentally steps on several rakes, causing the handles to hit him in the face".

Permalink