From Glenn B.:

I just spotted a pair of recently introduced resolutions in the New Jersey legislature that might be of interest to Language Log. SJR 167 and the identical AJR 230 would (if adopted) recognize Sanskrit "as one of the world languages."

Not all of the claims made on behalf of Sanskrit seem kosher to me, particularly the claim that "Sanskrit has a unique origin, not created by man," but I'd love it if Language Log were able to provide a more authoritative discussion.

The resolutions' conclusion

The State of New Jersey recognizes Sanskrit as one of the world languages.

is unobjectionable, but recognition as one of the world's languages is rather weak, given the resolutions long list of odd but strong justifications, and the genuine reasons to celebrate Sanskrit.

The first whereas

WHEREAS, According to the United Nations, Sanskrit has influenced 97 percent of world languages

evokes a United Nations finding that I haven't been able to locate, combining the exact figure of "97 percent" and the vague predicate "influenced".

The second whereas

WHEREAS, Sanskrit is one of the proto-Indo-European languages, similar to Latin and Greek

introduces an inappropriate "proto-", apparently just meaning "old".

The third whereas

WHEREAS, Sanskrit has a unique origin, not created by man, but the language of Rigveda more than 3,500 years ago, making Sanskrit the oldest language of ancient India

is where the "not created by man" parts comes in. That's certainly true, in the sense that Sanskrit was not a conlang, though it has that in common with all other natural languages. The resolution apparently means to imply a divine origin, which seems inconsistent with Sanskrit being "one of the proto-Indo-European languages"…

The fourth whereas

WHEREAS, Sanskrit is the mother of all languages because it is elegant and influential

combines a true statement (that Sanskrit is elegant and influential) with a conclusion (Sanskrit is the mother of all languages) that doesn't seem to follow logically, and is false, if interpreted to mean that all other languages are derived from Sanskrit, and odd, if interpreted in the "mother of all" battles or bombs sense.

I'll leave the rest of the justificatory clauses to readers to discuss, except for noting the sixteenth whereas

WHEREAS, NASA scientist, Rick Briggs, reported Sanskrit is one of the most suitable languages for computers because of its efficiency in developing algorithms

which refers to the article "Knowledge Representation in Sanskrit and Artificial Intelligence", AI Magazine 3/5/1985. The article is genuine, but it doesn't really refer to "efficiency in developing algorithms":

Abstract In the past twenty years, much time, effort, and money has been expended on designing an unambiguous representation of natural language to make them accessible to computer processing, These efforts have centered around creating schemata designed to parallel logical relations with relations expressed by the syntax and semantics of natural languages, which are clearly cumbersome and ambiguous in their function as vehicles for the transmission of logical data. Understandably, there is a widespread belief that natural languages are unsuitable for the transmission of many ideas that artificial languages can render with great precision and mathematical rigor. But this dichotomy, which has served as a premise underlying much work in the areas of linguistics and artificial intelligence, is a false one. There is at least one language, Sanskrit, which for the duration of almost 1000 years was a living spoken language with a considerable literature of its own. Besides works of literary value, there was a long philosophical and grammatical tradition that has continued to exist with undiminished vigor until the present century. Among the accomplishments of the grammarians can be reckoned a method for paraphrasing Sanskrit in a manner that is identical not only in essence but in form with current work in Artificial Intelligence. This article demonstrates that a natural language can serve as an artificial language also, and that much work in AI has been reinventing a wheel millenia old. First, a typical Knowledge Representation Scheme (using Semantic Nets) will be laid out, followed by an outline of the method used by the ancient Indian grammarians to analyze sentences unambiguously. Finally, the clear parallelism between the two will be demonstrated, and the theoretical implications of this equivalence will be given.

Brigg's article is well worth reading, but its ideas about the relationship between Pāṇini's analysis of Sanskit and Semantic Networks (along with other aspects of 1980s AI) applies equally to a Pāṇinian analysis of any language.

