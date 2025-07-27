« previous post | next post »

From Alex Baumans:

Hyeri needs translation by Haneul while talking with Kiss of Life! #kissoflife #키스오브라이프 #혜리

Alex explains:

Last summer I went to Japan, and I discovered that you could communicate quite readily in English, provided you transliterated it first to katakana, and then pronounced it as if it was Japanese.

From this clip it would seem that the same holds for Korea. In it, you see Hyeri (former idol and now actress) interviewing current idol group Kiss of Life. Now you first see Natty, who is Thai and then Belle, who is Korean-American, so it falls to Haneul (Korean born and bred) to translate the English.

No doubt Hyeri is exaggerating for comic effect (as indicated by Haneul's reaction) but I thought it would amuse you.

It certainly does amuse me, and it points to a significant sociolinguistic phenomenon that merits discussion on Language Log.

Selected readings

