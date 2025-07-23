« previous post |

Why 50% of modern Chinese vocabulary was made in Japan

She says that the flood of Japanese words that inundated China during the last century and more has finally begun to recede and that the Chinese are starting to create their own words for new ideas, concepts, and things. It would be good to know what some of these are and whether they are seeping into the vocabularies of Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore.

