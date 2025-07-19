« previous post |

Mouseover title: "Maybe encouraging the publication of null results isn't enough–maybe we need a journal devoted to publishing results the study authors find personally annoying."

Actually, there's a long history of scientific and scholarly publications based on personal annoyance — my favorite is the 1955-1961 back-and-forth between Herb Simon and Benoit Mandelbrot, discussed in "The long tail of religious studies?", 8/5/2010. And I have to confess that an occasional bit of annoyance has motivated some LLOG posts.

Anyhow, there's been some progress in relevant attitudes at journals, scientific and technical societies, and funders, towards promoting (and even requiring) the replication-friendly open publication of data, code, etc. — though there's still a long way to go…

