Cattle raids were often depicted in Irish mythology, such as the famous Táin Bó Cúailnge (The Cattle Raid of Cooley).

Cattle raiding is the act of stealing live cattle, often several or many at once. In Australia, such stealing is often referred to as duffing, and the perpetrator as a duffer. In other areas, especially in Queensland, the practice is known as poddy-dodging with the perpetrator known as a poddy-dodger. In North America, especially in the Wild West cowboy culture, cattle theft is dubbed rustling, while an individual who engages in it is a rustler.

(Wikipedia)

TIL cattle thievery still goes on in a big way in Pakistan, where it is sometimes referred to as "lifting". See here. I wonder if its roots go back to pre-Islamic (i.e., Indo-Iranian) times.



Oh, I forgot to draw attention to the video narrator's pronunciation of "cattle". Mea culpa.

