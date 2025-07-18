« previous post |

From Jesse Sheidlower:

The cited passage is from Terry Prachett's 2013 novel Mort.

Here's the context:

Three men had appeared behind him, as though extruded from the stonework. They had the heavy, stolid look of those thugs whose appearance in any narrative means that it’s time for the hero to be menaced a bit, although not too much, because it’s also obvious that they’re going to be horribly surprised.

They were leering. They were good at it.

One of them had drawn a knife, which he waved in little circles in the air. He advanced slowly towards Mort, while the other two hung back to provide immoral support.

“Give us the money,” he rasped.

After some back-and-forth:

“I think we kill you and take a chance on the money,” he said. “We don’t want this sort of thing to spread.”

The other two drew their knives.

Mort swallowed. “This could be unwise,” he said.

“Why?”

“Well, I won’t like it, for one.”

“You’re not supposed to like it, you’re supposed to—die,” said the thief, advancing.

“I don’t think I’m due to die,” said Mort, backing away. “I’m sure I would have been told.”

“Yeah,” said the thief, who was getting fed up with this. “Yeah, well, you have been, haven’t you? Great steaming elephant turds!”

Mort had just stepped backwards again. Through a wall.

The leading thief glared at the solid stone that had swallowed Mort, and then threw down his knife.

“Well, —- me,” he said. “A —-ing wizard. I hate —-ing wizards!”

“You shouldn’t —- them, then,” muttered one of his henchmen, effortlessly pronouncing a row of dashes.

The third member of the trio, who was a little slow of thinking, said, “Here, he walked through the wall!”

One quasi-linguistic note, for anyone who takes Jesse up on his offer: I presume that the image in Jesse's skeet comes from a printed book, because the Kindle version (inappropriately) eliminates the spaces corresponding to the boundaries of the bleeped words:

That's a typographical convention that annoys me when it's applied to punctuational dashes. In Jesse's image, there are spaces on both sides of all of the dashes, which also strikes me as inappropriate to context — in the text reproduced above, I've added spaces around each bleeped word, but not between the intra-word letter-bleeping dashes.

Another linguistic question is how the readers of the Audible audiobook version render the dashes. However, I'm not willing to spend $23.24 to learn the answer (or even the special Audible-member price of $10.49), since my master's thesis days are long past.

In related news, there's a new-ish edition of The F-Word ….

