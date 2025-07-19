« previous post | next post »

Complaint upheld against Belgian ticket inspector who said ‘bonjour’ in Flanders

Ilyass Alba also said ‘goeiedag’ on train in Dutch-speaking region but he breached country’s strict language rules

Jennifer Rankin in Brussels, The Guardian (16 Jul 2025)

Go figure! The train was in Flanders and nearing Brussels, which is officially bilingual.

A complaint against a Belgian ticket inspector who gave passengers a bilingual greeting in Dutch-speaking Flanders has been upheld, shedding light on the country’s strict language laws. The conductor, Ilyass Alba, said Belgium’s Permanent Commission for Linguistic Control [sic, a quasi-judicial body in Belgium] had upheld a complaint made by a commuter in 2024. The passenger had objected to Alba’s use of the French word “bonjour” while the train was in Dutch-speaking Flanders.

I asked AIO whether Ilyass Alba is a Flemish name. It answered:

No, Ilyass Alba is not a typically Flemish name.

Ilyass is a masculine given name with Arabic, Turkish, and Persian origins derived from the Arabic name Elias, which refers to the prophet Elijah. Alba is a surname that can be Spanish, Italian, Romanian, or Scottish Gaelic in origin. While Alba can be a surname of Belgian origin, the surname is not among the top 10 most common surnames in the Flemish Region of Belgium.





Therefore, the combination of these names makes Ilyass Alba not a typically Flemish name.

Merci beaucoup | Hartelijk dank, AIO!

