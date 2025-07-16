« previous post |

In a comment on "Alignment", Bob Ladd wrote:

I was also curious about "track" in the announcement quoted in the OP. I don't think I've ever been to a conference where you can focus on a specific "track". Is this a tech thing? An AI thing? Or have I just not been paying attention?

The portion of the AAAI-26 page in question [emphasis added]:

AAAI-26 is pleased to announce a special track focused on AI Alignment.

Similar language can be found in the pages for AAAI-25:

AAAI-25 will feature technical paper presentations, special tracks, invited speakers, workshops, tutorials, poster sessions, senior member presentations, competitions, and exhibit programs, and a range of other activities to be announced.

And the same sentence in the page for AAAI-24:

AAAI-24 will feature technical paper presentations, special tracks, invited speakers, workshops, tutorials, poster sessions, senior member presentations, competitions, and exhibit programs, and a range of other activities to be announced.

A similar usage can be found in the announcements for "Special Sessions" at Interspeech 2024 and Interspeech 2025:

Inaugurated for Interspeech 2024, the BLUE SKY track will again be open for submission this year. The Technical Program Chairs would like to encourage authors to consider submitting to this track of highly innovative papers with strong theoretical or conceptual justification in fields or directions that have not yet been explored. Large-scale experimental evaluation will not be required for papers in this track. Incremental work will not be accepted. If you are an 'out-of-the-box' thinker, who gets inspiration from high-risk, strange, unusual or unexpected ideas/directions that go purposefully against the mainstream topics and established research paradigms — please consider submitting a paper on this challenging and competitive track! Who knows you might launch the next scientific revolution in the speech field? Please note that to achieve the objectives of this BLUE SKY track, we will ask the most experienced reviewers (mainly our ISCA Fellow members) to assess the proposals.

Like may similar conferences, IEEE ICASSP 2025 has an "Industry Track". Here's a similar list from ACL 2025.

And back in 2013, the IEEE published a page on "Conference tracks" in the "2013 7th IEEE International Conference on Digital Ecosystems and Technologies (DEST)", which lists tracks A ("foundations of digital ecosystems and complex environment engineering") through K ("Big data ecosystems").

So without further delving, we can conclude that "track" has been widely used for a while to mean a set of conference presentations that are temporally and spatially diffuse, but topically coherent. This is useful for participants finding their way through multiple parallel sessions, and (at least sometimes) it also plays a role in the refereeing of submission.

The cultural orbit of this usage is not clear to me — I don't see it in materials for LSA or MLA meetings, but it's certainly common in conferences like AAAI, Interspeech, IEEE, ACL, and so on. Before thinking about Bob's question, it never occurred to me that it was not a natural and universal usage.

