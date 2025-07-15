« previous post |

I want to thank Jonathan Silk (comment here) for pushing Popeye to further heights and deeper depths in our understanding of his favorite vegetable. We're not "finiched" with spinach yet.

Now it's getting very interesting and confusing (Armenian is creeping in):

palak

English

Etymology

From Hindi पालक (pālak), from Sanskrit पालक्या (pālakyā).

Noun

palak (uncountable)

Turkish

Etymology

Borrowed from Armenian բալախ (balax), dialectal փալախ (pʻalax).

Noun

palak (definite accusative palağı, plural palaklar)

Related terms

References

“ palaḫ (II) ”, in Türkiye'de halk ağzından derleme sözlüğü [ Compilation Dictionary of Popular Speech in Turkey ] (in Turkish), volume 9, Ankara: Türk Dil Kurumu, 1977 , page 3382a “ palak (IV), (V) ”, in Türkiye'de halk ağzından derleme sözlüğü [ Compilation Dictionary of Popular Speech in Turkey ] (in Turkish), volume 9, Ankara: Türk Dil Kurumu, 1977 , page 3382b Dankoff, Robert ( 1995 ) Armenian Loanwords in Turkish (Turcologica; 21 ), Wiesbaden: Harrassowitz Verlag, § 41 , page 24 (Turcologica;), Wiesbaden: Harrassowitz Verlag, Bläsing, Uwe ( 1992 ) Armenisches Lehngut im Türkeitürkischen am Beispiel von Hemşin (Dutch Studies in Armenian Language and Literature; 2) (in German), Amsterdam and Atlanta: Rodopi, § 101 , pages 64–65 (Dutch Studies in Armenian Language and Literature; 2) (in German), Amsterdam and Atlanta: Rodopi,



(Wiktionary)

Armenian

spanakh սպանախ, but we also have to contend with balax բալախ < Mid. Arm. balax բալախ < Old Arm. balax բալախ (common glasswort [Salicornia europaea]), which we have cited from Wiktionary several times above, without any indication of where it comes from. Surely, though, it must be cognate with Hindi पालक (pālak) < Sanskrit पालक्या (pālakyā). So how / when did it pass between Sanskrit and Armenian?



Japanese

Nathan Hopson:

Wikipedia gives the following for the etymology of ほうれん草

"The etymology of hōrensō 菠薐草 is from the Táng dynasty-era name Horin 頗稜（ホリン）国 (Nepal). The characters later changed to 菠薐（ホリン）, which came to be pronounced hōren (not horin) in Japan… [The alternative] 法蓮草 is phonetic assignation."

The entry for 頗稜 includes this:

Compare modern Nepali पालुङ्गो (pāluṅgo, “spinach”), Assamese পালেং (paleṅ), Bengali পালং (paloṅ, “spinach (Spinacia oleracea)”). Possibly the source of 菠菜 (bōcài).

The following two Chinese blogs provide much interesting information and food for thought.

Wáng Guóliáng 王國良 (5/2/16) emphasizes the pentagonal cross section of the spinach stem to account for the lîng / ren 薐 syllable / morpheme in the Taiwanese and Japanese words for the plant.

He was preceded in some of his ideas by Susan Plant Kingdom Blogspot (2/4/16), such as that 菠薐 was fancifully transcribed in Teochew / Chaozhou and other Southern Min topolects as bue-lóng 飛龍 ("flying dragon").

Korean

From Bob Ramsey:

sigeumchi 시금치

Korean word for 'spinach': it's 시금치. However, I confess I hadn't really thought about what the origin of the word was, so I immediately went to some reliable Korean lexical sources, and they all repeat what you'll find in a Wikipedia search, namely, that the word was borrowed from Chinese 赤根菜 'red-root vegetable', adding that it's probably borrowed from the Early Mandarin form of the word. It seems it was first attested in Korea in a 1517 Middle Korean text, where the form was written sikunchoy (transcribed in Martin's Yale Romanization).

There are still a lot of loose ends / fibers, so we may have to come back for a second / third helping later on. For now, though:

Selected readings

[Thanks to Bob Ramsey

