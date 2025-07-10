« previous post |

[This is a guest post from Christopher Atwood]

Building on observations of Andras Rona-Tas (Tibeto-Mongolica, pp. 213-14), one can observe a basic division in Mongolian words for cultivated plants. They divide into two types: 1) words for grains and grain cultivation; and 2) words for fruits and vegetables.

Words in the first category (tariya "grain" buudai "wheat," arbai "barley," shish "sorghum," am "millet," budaa "grain," anjisu "plow" mill "teerem" etc) are consistent throughout the Mongolic family, and have great time depth — most of them are not obviously loan words from any other language (some have Turkic cognates, but at a considerable time depth).

The other have little time depth, are inconsistent across the Mongolic family, and in any given Mongolic language or dialect are usually borrowed from the neighboring non-Mongolic farming people. In modern languages there's a push to adopt more Mongolian sounding terms (usually either Turkic in origin or else calque translations), but they often fail. For example, in Ulaanbaatar, alim "apple" (Turkic origin) is usually yaawlag (Russo-Mongolian from yábloko, and örgöst xemx ("spiny melon"=cucumber) is usually something like oguurcai (from Russian ogúrec). On the other hand in Inner Mongolia, what is baicaa and sheegua in Ulaanbaatar is usually cagaan nogoo (cabbage, calqued from Chinese, literally "white greens"), or tarwas (watermelon, from Uyghur) in Inner Mongolia.

One lovely exception to this is "potato," which in most Mongolian dialects I know is tömös, which is originally the word for "lily bulb," repurposed with the introduction of potato. The Buryats, however, adopted xartaabxa, from Russian kartófel'.

The obvious socio-linguistic root of this distinction is that grain-farming has been a continuous tradition among Mongolic-speakers, with all of them doing some grain farming, in continuous tradition from the distant past. Growing fruits and vegetables, however, has been something adopted independently from various sources, and often dropped and then picked up again, under different influences.

So, to your question "spinach" in Mongolian:

I have never actually knowingly purchased or eaten spinach in Mongolia, and I wasn't aware of the word, so I looked it up in Mongolian. I get two versions: buucai and örgöst nogoo "spiny greens". No prizes for guessing either 1) where buucai came from, or 2) which one is actually used more in the groceries if you want to buy it (I wouldn't be surprised if some derivation of špinat is also used, although it would have to be pretty massively altered to fit Mongolian phonotactics). What is not so clear is whether the reference to "spiny" is a calque translation from some other language, or just an obvious reference to the observable features of the plant, as it is with cucumbers. (When my wife started active gardening, I was surprised to see how spiny real fresh cucumbers actually are — those sold in stores rub off all the spines.) I'd guess the latter.

