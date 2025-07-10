« previous post |

In the Fox News recording of Donald Trump's 7/8/2025 cabinet meeting, at around 17:33, there's a Walt Whitman-esque description of various historical U.S. raids on Iran, culminating in an interesting example of how to define a word by repeating it with emphatic voice quality.

Here's a bit of the context:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

I mean if you compare that to

the same country

the hostages from

years ago

Jimmy Carter it was unfortunate for Jimmy Carter he was a nice man but

with the helicopters going down

the sandstorms the

prisoners they got captured

then the election

and the prisoners

and Reagan and all the prob-

it was nothing but problems and uh

and that was a failure and ours was

not only the pilots I mean

those machines flew for thirty seven straight hours they didn't stop.

They went skedaddle

you know the word skedaddle?

It means skedaddle.

They dropped the bombs

and they c-

and somebody said skedaddle

let's get the hell out of here

and every bomb hit its mark

uh and hit it beaut-

hit it incredibly

The OED glosses skedaddle as

Of soldiers, troops, etc.: To retreat or retire hastily or precipitately; to flee.

Originally U.S. military slang, introduced during the Civil War of 1861–5.

with a first citation from the New York Tribune in August of 1861:

No sooner did the traitors discover their approach than they ‘skiddaddled’, (a phrase the Union boys up here apply to the good use the seceshers make of their legs in time of danger).

The etymology is given as "probably a fanciful formation", where I guess "fanciful" means "onomatopoetic"? But Wikipedia sez that it's

Possibly an alteration of British dialect scaddle (“to run off in a fright”), from the adjective scaddle (“wild, timid, skittish”), from Middle English scathel, skadylle (“harmful, fierce, wild”), perhaps of North Germanic/Scandinavian origin, from Old Norse *sköþull; or from Old English *scaþol, *sceaþol (see scathel); akin to Old Norse skaði (“harm”). Possibly related to the Ancient Greek σκέδασις (skédasis, “scattering”), σκεδασμός (skedasmós, “dispersion”). Possibly related to scud or scat. It is possibly a corruption of "Let's get outa here".

