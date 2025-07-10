Defining "skedaddle"
In the Fox News recording of Donald Trump's 7/8/2025 cabinet meeting, at around 17:33, there's a Walt Whitman-esque description of various historical U.S. raids on Iran, culminating in an interesting example of how to define a word by repeating it with emphatic voice quality.
Here's a bit of the context:
I mean if you compare that to
the same country
the hostages from
years ago
Jimmy Carter it was unfortunate for Jimmy Carter he was a nice man but
with the helicopters going down
the sandstorms the
prisoners they got captured
then the election
and the prisoners
and Reagan and all the prob-
it was nothing but problems and uh
and that was a failure and ours was
not only the pilots I mean
those machines flew for thirty seven straight hours they didn't stop.
They went skedaddle
you know the word skedaddle?
It means skedaddle.
They dropped the bombs
and they c-
and somebody said skedaddle
let's get the hell out of here
and every bomb hit its mark
uh and hit it beaut-
hit it incredibly
Of soldiers, troops, etc.: To retreat or retire hastily or precipitately; to flee.
Originally U.S. military slang, introduced during the Civil War of 1861–5.
with a first citation from the New York Tribune in August of 1861:
No sooner did the traitors discover their approach than they ‘skiddaddled’, (a phrase the Union boys up here apply to the good use the seceshers make of their legs in time of danger).
The etymology is given as "probably a fanciful formation", where I guess "fanciful" means "onomatopoetic"? But Wikipedia sez that it's
Possibly an alteration of British dialect scaddle (“to run off in a fright”), from the adjective scaddle (“wild, timid, skittish”), from Middle English scathel, skadylle (“harmful, fierce, wild”), perhaps of North Germanic/Scandinavian origin, from Old Norse *sköþull; or from Old English *scaþol, *sceaþol (see scathel); akin to Old Norse skaði (“harm”). Possibly related to the Ancient Greek σκέδασις (skédasis, “scattering”), σκεδασμός (skedasmós, “dispersion”). Possibly related to scud or scat. It is possibly a corruption of "Let's get outa here".