« previous post |

Mok Ling sent me an article from China Times with the following percipient observations:

Today I'm bringing you this short article for LL. A Korean pop idol, Solar — that's her stage name, Mandarinized as 頌樂; her real name is 김용선 (Hanja: 金容仙), romanized Kim Yongsun) — has made headlines for speaking very fluent Mandarin after just 7 months of learning it. She has also released a full song in Mandarin with Taiwanese artist 9m88 and taken countless interviews with Taiwanese media in Mandarin as well (see this "What's in My Bag" interview with Vogue Taiwan.)

Solar's secret (other than apparently practising 4 hours every day) is, of course, bypassing characters altogether. On this Weibo post (3rd image [click to open and enlarge]) she reveals that she's been learning Mandarin purely using Pinyin all this time, and even strictly observing the spelling rules!

It's certainly a feat, and another mark on the scoreboard for the "ZT" method.

I wouldn't say that Solar's Mandarin is perfect, but after learning it for just seven months, I would have to declare that command of the language is amazing. Her delivery is fluent, natural, and confident. Solar's Mandarin doesn't sound "foreign" at all. She is able to express herself freely and with wit.

This is how Mandarin could become a rival to English as the world language, but I doubt that it will ever come close to challenging English in the coming decades. The Chinese people — including those who teach Mandarin as a foreign / second language — are too viscerally wedded to the cumbersome, hard-to-learn sinographs as the only proper way to write Sinitic languages. Never mind that Dungan and POJ Taigi have proven that you don't need the Chinese characters to command a spoken Sinitic language at native level, and you can use alphabetic scripts for writing too.

John Rohsenow, who is a regular reader and commenter on Language Log, is the authority on the ZT experiment, and Mark Swofford, long-time webmaster of Pinyin.info and the site's blog, Pinyin News, is also a contributor to Language Log.

Selected readings

Permalink