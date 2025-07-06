« previous post |

Commenters noted the ambiguity of this sentence quoted earlier today in "Rococo":

When President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, he wasted little time redecorating.

From Bob Ladd: "I was genuinely uncertain when I read the sentence about 'wasting little time' whether Trump had in fact gone right to work redecorating or rather had decided not to bother.

Nearly all the examples in COCA of {… wasted little time VERB.ing} or {…wasted no time VERB.ing} have the "went right to work" meaning. There are a few examples like these:

The story goes that while Thomas was laid up with flu, the printer slipped in a phony prediction for July and August of 1816: snow. Hey, it was only a joke. But when Thomas discovered it, he wasted little time laughing. He pulled all the copies he could find and substituted a corrected forecast.

Ormelius wasted no time making threats he couldn't carry out; he simply told the aliens that U.N. forces were inadequate to deal with widespread social chaos of the type we were beginning to see, and pleaded with them to lift the Baby Ban, as the sole means of avoiding a complete breakdown of international order.

But the vast majority — in fact nearly all — are like these:

Sonics coach George Karl wasted little time establishing a new set of rules within the locker room. After Shawn Kemp missed the team charter and an evening practice later that night in Orlando, Karl benched the second-year forward for two games.

On the offensive side of things, the Giants wasted no time getting runs up on the board. They nearly batted around in the first inning, the big hit coming off the bat of Hunter Pence, who doubled to drive in a couple runs.

You can see similar results in a Google News search for "wasted no time" or "wasted little time".

A good homework assignment for a semantics course would be modeling the ambiguity in terms of formal logic. And a good assignment for a discourse-analysis or pragmatics course would be explaining the difference in relative frequency. I wonder whether ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, or Grok can provide sensible answers to those questions? I don't have time to check today, but I'll give it a try at some point if readers don't beat me to it…

