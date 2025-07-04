« previous post |

What with all the talk about Taiwanese and Gaelic swirling around Language Log recently, I was serendipitously surprised to find this in my inbox last week:

Hot off the press!

From the Introduction, by the editors, Hannah Stevens & Will Buckingham:

There’s a Gaelic proverb that says a good story is worth telling twice: cha mhisde sgeul math aithris dà uair. The stories in this collection are very good, and so they are told four times: once in Gaelic, once in English, once in Mandarin, and once (or twice, but we’ll get to that) in Tâi-gí, or Taiwanese.

Tâigael: Stories from Taiwanese & Gaelic is a book for anybody who loves to slip across the boundaries and borderlines between languages, to see how, in the process, the landscapes of human thinking and feeling shift and change. We are both writers ourselves. Although originally from England, we have chosen to put down our roots in both Scotland and Taiwan. And, double-immigrants that we are, we have found ourselves fascinated by the diversity of languages in both countries, and the possibilities this diversity opens up for thinking and feeling differently: the Gaelic place-names unfamiliar on our tongues, the music of the Scots spoken by our neighbours in Dundee, the boisterous exclamations in Taiwanese we hear drifting up from the street in Tainan… And the more time we have spent reading about the history of language diversity in both places, the more we have realised that, for all their differences, Taiwan and Scotland have undergone startlingly similar histories of colonialism, language suppression, and revival. In Taiwan, Tâi-gí was actively suppressed—along with many of Taiwan’s other languages, including indigenous Austronesian languages and Hakka—fiirst in favour of Japanese, and then in favour of Mandarin. Meanwhile in Scotland, both Scots and Gaelic were suppressed in favour of English. But if Tâi-gí and Gaelic share similar histories of suppression, they also have parallel experiences of revival. Both in Scotland and in Taiwan, the last few decades have seen a growth of new projects and initiatives to support languages that are under threat. And this is to the benefiit of us all. Language diversity, we believe, is good for everyone. It expands the possibilities for how we think, speak, imagine and even dream. It brings a greater richness to our shared human culture.

…We worked collaboratively with our writers, and with translator Shengchi Hsu, to translate the stories from Taiwanese to Mandarin and English, and from there to Gaelic, and—in the reverse direction—from Gaelic to English, and from there to Mandarin and Taiwanese. None of us spoke all these languages well, which meant that in the editorial process, we had to cross back and forth between languages and cultures, in the process reimagining both Scotland and Taiwan.

Along the way, we have become increasingly convinced that translation is fundamental to what it is to be human. It is nothing less than the process of weaving and reweaving a shared world, across all our differences. In moving from your world to mine, from our world to the world of another, we discover many things. But, more than this, we strengthen the threads that join us.

…Questions about language are there as well, sometimes in the foreground, and sometimes in the background. How does language connect us to a community or to a past? What makes speech prophetic? Does naming things conjure them into being, invite them into our world?

The texts in Gaelic are presented according to standard orthography. For texts in Taiwanese, we have taken into account the complex history of written Taiwanese. We have chosen to present the Taiwanese texts in two forms: in written characters (漢字, or hàn-jī), and in romanised form. There are still active debates around the best way to represent Taiwanese when using characters or hàn-jī, and different writers make different choices. Meanwhile, when writing in romanisation, there are two different systems in current use. We have chosen to present these texts in POJ or peh-ōe-jī, as this is the system with the longest literary heritage. Regardless of the system used, the Taiwanese language is also subject to a variety of regional pronunciations and spellings. In all cases, we have gone with the preferences of our writers and translators, even where these may differ from the spellings found in dictionaries. We have also commissioned audio versions of the stories, read by the authors and translators. These are available on the accompanying website by scanning the QR code below. [VHM: omitted here]

We have talked about slipping across borders. And it seems to us that, if languages are countries, they are countries with open borders. They are places where people come and go, where they settle down for a long or short time, where people come to live, and of ten to thrive. And if there is a pleasure to finding oneself in a place that is familiar, there is a pleasure to unfamiliarity as well. So we hope that this book encourages readers to move across these borders, to taste different ways of being and living, speaking and thinking, to see the world differently, and to fiind new ways of telling their own stories. Because a good story, as we have said, is worth telling (at least) twice.

In Tâigael: Stories from Taiwanese and Gaelic, we have a rich assemblage of stories in an innovative format involving four languages. Reading through the book will open hitherto unexperienced nooks and crannies of the mind.

