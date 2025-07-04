« previous post |

From Rebecca Turner in Seattle:

Rebecca writes:

Attached is a sticker I found on a lamp post outside of a gay bar in my neighborhood, written in an unidentified script or scripts. In the same location some months ago I saw a similar picture with a message written in sitelen pona (one of the toki pona scripts), so I suspect it may be a conlangscript of some sort.

My nerdiest friends have collectively failed to identify the writing system involved. Particularly vexing are the characters that look like thetas and epsilons in the top half of the sticker (the script used in the bottom half looks a bit more angular and may be a different writing system entirely?). Near guesses include Shavian and Quikscript.

Some of my acquaintances, as stumped as I am, pointed towards Language Log as a potential source of clarification. If you are also interested, I'd appreciate a post so we can figure out the script (and ideally the message) used here.

Go to it, Language Loggers!

Selected readings

Permalink