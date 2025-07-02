« previous post |

When I was a wee lad and went to bible school each week, I had a hard time comprehending just whom were all of those epistles in the New Testament addressed to. Of course, there are many other books in the New Testament, a total of 27, but the ones that intrigued me most were the 9 Pauline letters to Christian churches that we refer to as "epistles". I was most captivated by these 9 books and I wanted to know what kind of people they were, what their communities were like, what their ethnicities were, and, above all, even way back then, what languages they spoke.

These communities were called:

Romans

Corinthians — Paul wrote two epistles to them

Galatians

Ephesians

Philippians

Colossians

Thessalonians — Paul also wrote two epistles to them

I knew who the Romans were, and what language they spoke, so no problem there. Moreover, I was aware from a sense of architectural history that a Corinthian capital column was a Greek creation. Several of the others had a Greek ring to them as well. But the one that attracted my attention above all the others was the letter to the Galatians, who were located in a region of Anatolia known as Galatia. Somehow Galatians didn't seem to fit the Mediterranean paradigm that I suspected for the other communities.

Only much later did I learn that the Galatians were a type of Gauls, i.e., Celts, who had migrated from what is now France to what is now Türkiye. What, pray tell, would have driven them there so far from the north to the south, when most population movements during the Holocene Epoch (last ten thousand years) generally were from south to north?

The Gauls and their confrères were outstanding miners. They mined a variety of minerals, including gold, iron, and tin. The latter was important in its own right, but also for alloying with copper to produce bronze, the metallurgy of which the Celts were renowned for. Above all, however, the Celts / Gauls were masters of saltmining, which is reflected in these toponyms: Hallstatt, Hallein, Halle, G(h)alich.

Even today, though, when I think of Celts, a bucolic picture of shepherds with their flocks comes to mind, and it's not difficult to imagine that, just as the Celts went wandering in search of metal sources, so they were ever in quest of better pastures for their sheep.

It is no wonder that, being the skillful shepherds that they were, the Celts would become the premier wool weavers we know them to be. It just so happens that one of the textile types they perfected was diagonal twill. If you add some colored thread into the warp and the weft in a repeated pattern, you get plaid, beloved of the Gaelic Scots still to this day. It is not an accident that the earliest and best preserved plaids in the world are found in the salt mines of the Celtic areas of Europe, as well as in the bogs of northern Europe, whose tannin preserves organic materials, including plaids and other woolen textiles (not to mention human bodies!). The only other place on earth I know of for the early conservation of woolen textiles, including very early plaids from the same period as those in the northern European bogs and Celtic salt mines of north central Europe, is the Tarim Basin, especially Qizilchoqa (near Qumul [Hami]) and Zaghunluq (near Chärchän [Qiemo]). both of which have highly saline soils and exquisite Bronze Age woolen textiles, including plaids. I have tasted the deposits exposed in a tunnel 400 meters down at Hallstatt and from the tableland where Ur-David (Chärchän Man) was discovered. You can use them as table salt to flavor your food.

The Celts / Gauls certainly had a wanderlust, and that would explain what brought them to Anatolia — and other far-flung places.

[Thanks to Elizabeth J. W. Barber, J. P. Mallory, and Douglas Q. Adams]

