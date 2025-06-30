« previous post |

I haven't visited Engrish.com for several years, but it is always a source of great joy, so I thought I'd take a look today and see what turns up. Here are six items of interest:



Photo courtesy of Brian Linek. Spotted in China.



The sign actually says:

Qǐng wù rùnèi

请勿入内

"Please do not enter"

wéizhě fákuǎn

违者罚款

"Violators will be fined"



Photo courtesy of Alice A. Found in Korea.

Sometime you just feel that way.



Photo courtesy of Alexi Smith. Spotted in Japan.

That's exactly what the Japanese says: animarukoron アニマルコロン



Photo courtesy of Brad T. Spotted in Japan.

o tearai

お手洗

"restroom"

x

qǐng fēi jǐnjí qíngkuàng zhǐbù

请非紧急情况止步

"Please stop for non-emergency situations"

And I was going to stop with that one, but the next is too good to pass up, though the English by itself is entertaining enough that I won't explain what the Chinese really says.



Photo courtesy of W. Chew. Menu spotted in China.

There are scores more, but that's enough for today. Phew!

Selected readings

Permalink