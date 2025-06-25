Taiwanese Twosome: tea and Sino-Korean
Even if you can't understand spoken Taiwanese, you can learn a lot from these two videos because of the excellent visuals, plus it is nice just to hear the clearly spoken Taigi and compare terms in Taigi with their parallels in Sino-Korean.
The first is a video from Taiwan's public TV (公視台語台) on the interesting distribution of the names of tea in the world:
The second video presents the similarities between (literary) Taiwanese and Sino-Korean pronunciations:
It packs in a lot of information about the circulation of sinographs, topolects, and texts in East Asia, together with the history of individuals who were responsible for these transformational movements, not to mention the phonology whereby to explain them.
Selected readings
[Thanks to Chau Wu]