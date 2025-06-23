« previous post |

There are several different types of "fronting" or "preposing" in English, sometimes categorized in syntactic terms (e.g. wh-movement) and sometimes in pragmatic terms (e.g. topicalization). Here's recent example of a familiar type, for which I don't know a standard name:

The stage was set for Tesla to get its launch, and its launch it got.

That example seems a bit awkward to me, but definitely still possible. Examples where the preposed item is a simpler noun phrase seem to go down a bit easier — for example, substituting "a launch" for "its launch".

The preposed item can be a a verb phrase:

He threatened to leave the meeting, and leave the meeting he did.

She said he'd be writing a letter, and writing a letter he was.

Or an adjective:

I expected them to be angry, and angry they were.

The adverbial version of so is often used in a similar way, often with the background assumed, or expressed across a conversational turn boundary:

So it seems.

So they said.

So we will.

However, scanning various grammars and articles turns up examples but no terminology. Can anyone point us to a standard term? It would be surprising if none exists.

