My wonderful 2nd grade teacher taught me how to spell Mississippi with a special sing-song rhythm, and I've never forgotten it thereafter. Her jingle makes spelling "Mississippi" — whose shape is as contorted as its riverine course and scared me the first few times I tried to spell it myself, before she taught me the secret / knack — as easy as falling off a log.

Unfortunately, I never learned how to spell "Cincinnati" that way, so I always have to proceed carefully and cautiously when I spell the name of that awesome city in the southwest corner of my home state.

I use a similar technique for remembering my social security number, phone number, lock combinations, and so forth. But I have not been able to apply it to recalling computer passwords, which are a terrible trial for me (ask the department staff and IT guys at Penn how awful I am with passwords and the like). Maybe the reason rhythmic memorization don't work for passwords is that we have many of them for different purposes, plus they require weird combinations of upper and lower case letters, an arbitrary number of numbers, and a set amount of nonalphanumeric symbols.

Rhythm also plays a role in helping me to remember how many days there are in each month:

Thirty days has September — April, June, and November,

All the rest have 31,

Except February, which has 28,

Though it has 29 in a leap year.

Lots of variations in the last two lines, but February never worried me anyway, because it's a special case. It's the number of days in the other eleven months that plagued me before I learned how to rhythmize them.

From a very young age, we use rhythmic melody to help us understand tricky parts of the alphabet — h i jk lmnop. Some of these we make up ourselves, others we inherit from family, friends, elders, and those we trust.

And so on and so forth.

