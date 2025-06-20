« previous post |

I thought this use of incredulous in a recent Forbes article was a malapropism for incredible:

If you thought that my May 23 report, confirming the leak of login data totaling an astonishing 184 million compromised credentials, was frightening, I hope you are sitting down now. Researchers have just confirmed what is also certainly the largest data breach ever, with an almost incredulous 16 billion login credentials, including passwords, exposed. As part of an ongoing investigation that started at the beginning of the year, the researchers have postulated that the massive password leak is the work of multiple infostealers. [emphasis added]

And maybe it was.

But the OED glosses this usage as obsolete a1616-1750, tracing it back to Shakespeare:

But quick searches for "incredulous number", "incredulous amount", "incredulous price", etc., show that the usage is Out There.

Wiktionary agrees, glossing this sense as "Difficult to believe; incredible", and flagging it as "largely obsolete, now only nonstandard".

Merriam-Webster also gives this meaning as sense 3, and offers this Usage Guide:

Can incredulous mean 'incredible'?:

Sense 3 was revived in the 20th century after a couple of centuries of disuse. Although it is a sense with good literary precedent—among others Shakespeare used it—it is widely regarded as an error resulting from confusion with incredible, and its occurrence in published writing is rare.

…with a longer discussion here.

And Merriam-Webster's Concise Dictionary of English Usage also goes into more detail:

