« previous post | next post »

The first two panels of today's xkcd:





The rest of it:

The mouseover title: "If you think curiosity without rigor is bad, you should see rigor without curiosity."

It's not just science — today's Tank McNamara:

Some extra reading: Gavin Francis, "What Do You Expect?", The New York Review 6/26/2025.

A couple of relevant past posts:

"Neuropolitics news", 5/1/2025

"Grouping-think", 6/9/2022

"Icktheology", 2/18/2018

"The world in a grain of sand", 1/29/2008

Permalink