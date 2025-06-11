« previous post | next post »

From Ada Palmer, "Inventing the Renaissance: The Myth of a Golden Age":

The new scholastic method was so exciting! that when Peter Abelard got kicked out of his monastery (for proving its founding saint didn’t exist—that pissed off the abbot, who’d have guessed?) and went to live as a hermit in the wilderness of Champagne, 100,000 people flocked there to form a tent city and listen to him teach. Abelard’s crowd wasn’t bigger than Woodstock but it was twice the size of Paris at the time, ample to make France fear that crowd + superstar preacher => private army? Later, when Thomas Aquinas was up for sainthood, his advocates argued that every single chapter in his Summa Theologica should be considered an individual miracle, and the judges agreed. (It’s official folks, 3,000+ miracles in one compact paperback, only \$12.99! Unless you want to buy it in the period, in which case it’s \$650,000; you don’t get scholarship before the printing press unless wealthy elites believe it’s really, really worth the \$\$\$!)

Of course that's just a crumb from the loaf of Abelard's story, but Palmer's focus in that passage is on scholasticism — her chapter 23 on that topic is here.

If you enjoyed that fragment, you should read the whole thing. There are 66 other chapters, including chapter 59, "We Can't Just Abelard Harder Anymore", which starts like this:

In 1123, Peter Abelard attracted Woodstock-sized crowds using The Philosopher (Aristotle) to make two seemingly contradictory authorities agree. In the 1260s The Theologian Thomas Aquinas demonstrated this wedding of authorities even more potently, and all supporting Christianity. In 1345, the circle of scholar-friends of whom the Black Death spared few but Petrarch read Cicero’s so-Christian-seeming moral works, and spread the dream of tracking down more missing scraps of Lady Philosophy’s torn gown. It would all fit together, they were sure, as one saw from how much Plato, Aristotle, and (pseudo-) Dionysius agreed with Augustine. Cue book-hunting Poggio, Filelfo, and Aurispa trekking out. Cue retranslation, as master philologists like Lorenzo Valla, Pomponio Leto, and Poliziano give us a larger and stranger classical canon (we were so wrong about what Aristotle said!). Cue our charismatic genius Pico Abelarding harder than any man dared Abelard before, merging Kabbalah, Zoroaster, and the Koran, held together with Platonic baling wire. They must agree, they’re wise, and Plato and Aquinas both say all wise people are trying to paint wordportraits of the same truth glimpsed from slightly different angles.

Ada Palmer, the bright-eyed bushy-tailed grad student, found my Renaissance buddies Abelarding hard like this as I trekked through the archives seeking what they said about Lucretius. Some claimed Lucretius doesn’t really deny the immortal soul, offering other interpretations of those lines, or saying he wrote those sections while ill and temporarily insane, or that a wholesome Roman like Lucretius (friends with Cicero!) never believed such things but was repeating things Epicurus had said, who was farther from Christianity so more confused. But Lucretius is very hard to Abelard, it gets awkward, and half the commentaries resort to saying he was intermittently insane, to explain the times he gazed away from the True Subject of the universal portrait and started doodling these wacky atoms. As trips to Greece and back brought home more books, Lucretius was far from the only nail that refused to be hammered down.

