Sinograph ambigram for "mindfulness"

June 11, 2025 @ 8:57 pm · Filed by under Ambiguity, Writing

« previous post | next post »

From Ting Fen Yik on Facebook:

It's been a while since we've posted on ambigrams.  David Moser is the master in Chinese and in English.  See the references below.

 

Selected readings

June 11, 2025 @ 8:57 pm · Filed by under Ambiguity, Writing


8 Comments »

  1. Thomas said,

    June 12, 2025 @ 5:00 am

    “The character for mindfulness in Chinese and Japanese is 念”

    Is it, though? This is the first time I have heard this meaning for this character, and it sounds suspicious to me.

  2. David J Moser said,

    June 12, 2025 @ 9:02 am

    Thanks for the shout-out, Victor. Zev Handel's webpage (no longer updated) has a photo of one of my Chinese ambigrams, which was coopted by a Chinese restaurant somewhere in the US. I've never found out the location.

    https://faculty.washington.edu/zhandel/

    And a long-forgotten "cobweb site"

    https://chinese-ambigrams.blogspot.com/

  3. Fen Yik said,

    June 12, 2025 @ 12:01 pm

    Thanks so much for posting this, Prof. Mair.
    To address Thomas' doubt, I called 念 "the character for mindfulness" as a social media-friendly simplification. It's the Chinese and Japanese translation of sati, the Buddhist concept commonly translated as "mindfulness" in English.
    http://www.buddhism-dict.net/cgi-bin/xpr-ddb.pl?q=%E5%BF%B5

  4. Chris Button said,

    June 12, 2025 @ 5:21 pm

    Love it! Very cool indeed!

    Incidentally the phonetic component of 念 is 心. The upper 今 component originally just consisted of an inverted 口 that constitutes the top half of 今.

  5. Jonathan Smith said,

    June 16, 2025 @ 3:11 pm

    No, there's no telling if "念" was coined via a "phonetic" component and if so which of the two pieces it would have been (felt to be). The upper (let's represent it "亼") is not "inverted 口" (which I guess is a mistranslation of "倒口") but "downward facing mouth" (cf. words that mean 'hold in mouth' etc.)

  6. Chris Button said,

    June 16, 2025 @ 3:47 pm

    口 is a "right-way up (i.e.. not inverted) mouth". But you need to look at the inscriptional forms to see that.

    The phonetic component is 心. Even if the top were an abbreviated 今 with the bottom chopped off for some reason, its onset cannot be reconciled with the onset of 念.

  7. Chris Button said,

    June 16, 2025 @ 3:51 pm

    Separately, the downward/inverted/flipped mouth in 今 is not connected with holding things in the mouth. That would be really weird :)

  8. Chris Button said,

    June 16, 2025 @ 5:46 pm

    Perhaps I should have specified graphically inverted mouth–irrespective of any symbolic downward value or otherwise.

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment