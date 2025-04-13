AI Sauce

April 13, 2025 @ 5:12 pm · Filed by under AI Hype, Artificial languages, Language and food

This should add some zest to the debate over AI.

She's not the only one.  I've seen a lot of people mix up AI and A1.

 

  1. Tom Ace said,

    April 13, 2025 @ 5:18 pm

    A friend of mine guessed that ASCII was pronounced 'ask-two'.

