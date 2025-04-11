Mandarin disyllabism for beginners
« previous post |
tā jiǎng dé hěn qīngchǔ
她講得很清楚
tā jiǎng dé fēicháng qīngchǔ
她講得非常清楚
tā jiǎng dé tèbié qīngchǔ
她講得特別清楚
tā jiǎng dé shífēn qīngchǔ
她講得十分清楚
tā jiǎng dé qīngqīngchǔchǔ
她講得清清楚楚
tā jiǎng dé qīngchǔ de bùdéliǎo
她講得清楚得不得了
tā jiǎng dé bùnéng zài qīngchǔle
她講得不能再清楚了
("She couldn't have explained it more clearly"
All seven sentences say the same thing, "She explained it clearly", with various nuances. This is a language learning game I like to play to show how much flexibility there can be in Mandarin expressions.
Selected readings
- "Ask Language Log: Unnecessary disyllabism?" (11/27/17)
- "Ambling, shambling, rambling, wandering, wondering: the spirit of Master Zhuang / Chuang" (7/21/21)
- Perry Link, An Anatomy of Chinese: Rhythm, Metaphor, Politics (Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press, 2013),
[Thanks to John Rohsenow]
Julian said,
April 11, 2025 @ 5:54 pm
This one –
tā jiǎng dé qīngqīngchǔchǔ
– reminded me of LL post "French girl sells crepes in a Taiwan market" for a reason which I could not not put the finger on at first, but on reviewing that post I realised it was because of the repetition at about 1:25 "ren ren de…. qu qu de….."
I assume there's something similar going on linguistically? It's a neat feature.
Jonathan Smith said,
April 11, 2025 @ 6:39 pm
@ Ya adjective reduplication except interestingly this is incompatible with adverbial modification such that *bijiao ruanruan de 比較軟軟的, bijiao QQ de 比較QQ的 from that video are ill-formed (as are *hen qingqingchuchu 很清清楚楚 and similar) — one could claim this is just down to "redundancy" but this is not very satisfying… better to talk about the special semantics of the reduplicated forms, which are somehow "deictic evocatives" (?) that it makes no sense to stick "very" etc. on.
Jonathan Smith said,
April 11, 2025 @ 6:42 pm
also this has been posted before
https://languagelog.ldc.upenn.edu/nll/?p=57905