« previous post |

tā jiǎng dé hěn qīngchǔ

她講得很清楚



tā jiǎng dé fēicháng qīngchǔ

她講得非常清楚

tā jiǎng dé tèbié qīngchǔ

她講得特別清楚



tā jiǎng dé shífēn qīngchǔ

她講得十分清楚

tā jiǎng dé qīngqīngchǔchǔ

她講得清清楚楚



tā jiǎng dé qīngchǔ de bùdéliǎo

她講得清楚得不得了

tā jiǎng dé bùnéng zài qīngchǔle

她講得不能再清楚了

("She couldn't have explained it more clearly"

All seven sentences say the same thing, "She explained it clearly", with various nuances. This is a language learning game I like to play to show how much flexibility there can be in Mandarin expressions.

Selected readings

[Thanks to John Rohsenow]

Permalink