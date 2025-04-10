« previous post |

Stumbled upon an earliest surviving partial bible translation into Japanese made by Manuel Barreto in 1591 (known as バレト写本 or Reg. lat. 459), here's the first paragraph. Scans can be found here:https://t.co/pW2nH8Udtj pic.twitter.com/HMehP0F6qd — Maxim Persikov (Panates) (@gyankotsu) December 5, 2024

The Portuguese were the first Europeans to arrive in Japan in 1543 , establishing trade and cultural exchange, including the introduction of firearms and Christianity, which later led to persecution and the Sakoku (closed country) policy in the 17th century. (AIO)

For the impact of Portuguese missionaries on the study of East Asian languages and linguistics, see, for example:

W. South Coblin, Francisco Varo's Glossary of the Mandarin Language. Vol. 1: An English and Chinese Annotation of the Vocabulario de la Lengua Mandarina Vol. 2: Pinyin and English Index of the Vocabulario de la Lengua Mandarina (London: Routledge, 2006).

Abstract

Western missionaries contributed largely to Chinese lexicography. Their involvement was basically a practical rather than a theoretical one. In order to preach and convert, it was necessary to speak Chinese. A missionary on post needed to learn at least two languages, the national Guanhua, the "language of the officials" or "Mandarin," and the local vernacular. The first lexicographical work by missionaries was a Portuguese-Chinese dictionary compiled in the late 1500s by Francisco Varo (1627-1687), a Spanish Dominican based in the province of Fujian, was legendary for his superb mastery in Mandarin. His Vocabulario de la Lengua Mandarina, a Spanish-Chinese dictionary, is made available to modern readers in the present study, which is based on two manuscripts held in Berlin and London. Volume 1 contains the text of Varo's glossary, with English translations offered for all Spanish glosses and Chinese characters added for all Chinese forms. Volume 2 includes a pinyin index to all Chinese forms in the text and a selective index to the English translations of the Chinese glosses. The Vocabulario is mainly devoted to the spoken language, but includes literary forms as well. Varo was also sensitive to other matters of usage, e.g., questions of style, new expressions coined by the missionaries, specific expressions in Chinese and in European culture, Chinese customs and beliefs, and aspects of grammar. The Vocabulario is recommended for readers interested in Chinese linguistics, lexicography, Sino-Western cultural relations and the history of Christianity in China.

See also: W. South Coblin and Joseph Abraham Levi, Francisco Varo's Grammar of the Mandarin Language (1703). An English Translation of 'Arte de la lengua mandarina' (Philadelphia: John Benjamins, 2000).

Selected readings

[h.t. Geoffrey Wade]

