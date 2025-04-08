« previous post |

"Shakespearean focus" featured a 2016 skit in which different actors promoted different focus choices in Hamlet's famous line:

PAAPA ESSIEDU: «To be or not to be that is the question»…

TIM MINCHIN: Right sorry, sorry. I mean – y-yes… I’m – yes – but if you don’t mind a note: O-OR: «To be OR not to be.»

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH: Try this: «To be or NOT to be, that is the question.»

DAVID TENNANT: Calm down, right. It’s simple. Don’t lose focus: «To be or not to be, THAT is the question.»

RORY KINNEAR: No, no, no, no, no. Idiots! «To be or not to be, that IS the question.»

SIR IAN MCKELLEN: Lend me your ears: «To be or not to be, that is THE question.»

DAME JUDI DENCH: «To be or not TO be.»

PRINCE CHARLES: «To be or not to be, that is the QUESTION.»

David Z. commented:

This reminds one (i.e., me) of the scene in WC Fields's film The Old Fashioned Way, about a troupe of actors, where benefactor Cleopatra Pepperday is promised a role, reciting the line "Here comes the prince." She practices the line many times, emphasizing different words, although she never actually gets to deliver it on stage.



Here's the scene:

And just the audio:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

