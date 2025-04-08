"Here comes the prince"
"Shakespearean focus" featured a 2016 skit in which different actors promoted different focus choices in Hamlet's famous line:
PAAPA ESSIEDU: «To be or not to be that is the question»…
TIM MINCHIN: Right sorry, sorry. I mean – y-yes… I’m – yes – but if you don’t mind a note: O-OR: «To be OR not to be.»
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH: Try this: «To be or NOT to be, that is the question.»
DAVID TENNANT: Calm down, right. It’s simple. Don’t lose focus: «To be or not to be, THAT is the question.»
RORY KINNEAR: No, no, no, no, no. Idiots! «To be or not to be, that IS the question.»
SIR IAN MCKELLEN: Lend me your ears: «To be or not to be, that is THE question.»
DAME JUDI DENCH: «To be or not TO be.»
PRINCE CHARLES: «To be or not to be, that is the QUESTION.»
David Z. commented:
This reminds one (i.e., me) of the scene in WC Fields's film The Old Fashioned Way, about a troupe of actors, where benefactor Cleopatra Pepperday is promised a role, reciting the line "Here comes the prince." She practices the line many times, emphasizing different words, although she never actually gets to deliver it on stage.
Here's the scene:
And just the audio: