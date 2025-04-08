« previous post | next post »

Reprinting an xkcd from last fall:

Mouseover title: "The distinctive 'UCLA comma' and 'Michigan comma' are a long string of commas at the start and end of the sentence respectively."

Note from that post:

I guess Penn, Brown, Berkeley, CalTech, …, should be grateful for being left out.

I'll spare you our past posts on the Oxford comma, except this one.

Maybe I'll add a link to "Comma/Period ratios" (1/6/2025) as well, but I'm still sparing you the dozens (hundred?) of other LLOG comma commentaries…

