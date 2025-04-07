Not a typo

April 7, 2025 @ 8:10 am · Filed by under Miswriting, Names, Typing, Typography, Writing

« previous post |

Photograph of a scrumptious birthday cake presented to me on March 25, 2023:

vh.jpeg

Made in a New York Chinese pastry shop and presented to me by a student with the given name Zihan.
 
 
Selected readings

April 7, 2025 @ 8:10 am · Filed by under Miswriting, Names, Typing, Typography, Writing


2 Comments »

  1. jin defang said,

    April 7, 2025 @ 8:18 am

    making me hungry long before lunchtime. Was it a carrot cake? Orthography far less important than taste!

  2. Victor Mair said,

    April 7, 2025 @ 8:22 am

    Yes, a carrot cake.

    Nothing beats a premium carrot cake.

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment