A good phonetics-class exercise:

Explain how the details of performance — the duration of speech segments, the duration and location of silences, the distribution of amplitude, voice quality, and pitch contours, and the alignment of gesture and posture with the speech — interact to convey messages beyond the mere word sequence.

And also, how much of all that variation has to do with the interaction among the performers as opposed to the presentation of Hamlet's question?

