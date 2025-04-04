Viral plums
Ottilie Mitchell and Tiffanie Turnbull, "'Nowhere's safe': How an island of penguins ended up on Trump tariff list", BBC 4/4/2025:
Two tiny, remote Antarctic outposts populated by penguins and seals are among the obscure places targeted by the Trump administration's new tariffs.
Heard and McDonald Islands – a territory which sits 4,000km (2,485 miles) south-west of Australia – are only accessible via a seven-day boat trip from Perth, and haven't been visited by humans in almost a decade.
Australian trade minister Don Farrell told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that the tariffs were "clearly a mistake".
"Poor old penguins, I don't know what they did to Trump, but, look, I think it's an indication, to be honest with you, that this was a rushed process."
There have been various other reactions to those tariffs' math and geography — but my favorite commentary was a poem:
I have tariffed
the penguins
that are on
Heard Island
and which
you were probably
assuming
did not export goods
forgive me
they were taking advantage of us
so cunning
and so cold
…which of course is an echo of William Carlos Williams' 1934 poem "This is just to say":
I have eaten
the plums
that were in
the icebox
and which
you were probably
saving
for breakfast
Forgive me
they were delicious
so sweet
and so cold
The poem's Wikipedia page links to two articles about its viral uptake: "This is just to say we have explained the plum jokes in your Twitter feed" (2017) and "This is just to say… : The parodies of that ‘plums’ poem just keep coming" (2018). And I've seen another recent pastiche about SignalGate, not to mention an example that I posted last year about RFK Jr's dead bear ("This is just to say", 8/6/2024).
PennSound has many readings by Williams, five of which include this poem. Here's a version recorded in Rutherford NJ, June 1950:
And another version, also recorded in Rutherford, from August 1950:
A recording from Harvard in December of 1951 has two readings and some relevant commentary:
In Van Nuys CA, November 1950, Williams also brings up possible psychiatric implications:
My guess is that the rhetorical virality of this poem has not been dependent on its Freudian overtones, but I'm open to discussion of the issue.
Benjamin E. Orsatti said,
April 4, 2025 @ 6:28 am
Am I alone in observing that I don't "get" the "Plums" poem at all, or is there an Emperor's New Clothes thing going on? Somebody ate someone else's plums; I mean, it's not Rilke or anything…
Olaf Zimmermann said,
April 4, 2025 @ 6:57 am
@B.E.O.: some German required (re:"Pflaume" – yes, it's rather vul[g|v]ar)
Chips Mackinolty said,
April 4, 2025 @ 7:04 am
This really is the gift that keeps giving. I have imaginings of Trump, in his old age, trying to extract tariffs from penguins and seals …
Benjamin E. Orsatti said,
April 4, 2025 @ 7:15 am
And the "Best Deployment of Brackets Award" goes to Olaf Zimmermann für:
Still, I'm sure Bocaccio made a few "fig" jokes, but it doesn't make for great poetry, does it?
Raphael said,
April 4, 2025 @ 8:07 am
Benjamin E. Orsatti: Well, all art is subjective, I guess. It seems to have been part of a general trend for poems in that style around that time.
Olaf Zimmermann said,
April 4, 2025 @ 8:16 am
@B.E.O.: You might say that, but I couldn't possibly comment ;-)
David Marjanović said,
April 4, 2025 @ 8:46 am
News to me as a native speaker. Which region are you talking about?