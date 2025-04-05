« previous post |

From time to time, people of all nationalities mistype my given name as "Vicotr". The weird thing is that I myself fairly often mistype my name that way.

Surely I and the people who write to me know how to spell and pronounce my name. So why does this mistyping happen so often?

It garners nearly 50,000 hits on Google. You can find "Vicotr Hugo" and "RCA Vicotr" online.

There's a website called Names.org that has a long page for "Vicotr", you will find a great deal of information about "Vicotr", including how to pronounce it. If you push the "play" buttons on this site, the automated male and female voices will dutifully pronounce "Vicotr" for you.

Not only that, this site obligingly provides the following "Fun Facts about the name Vicotr":

When was the first name Vicotr first recorded in the United States? The oldest recorded birth by the Social Security Administration for the name Vicotr is Tuesday, October 29th, 1878.*

*QWERTY was invented in 1874. One of my forthcoming posts will be about QWERTY, and will include some facts that you almost certainly didn't know about it.

I have a theory about why this particular mistyping is so common. I will share it after a couple of days if no one else figures it out convincingly.

