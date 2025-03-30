« previous post |

[This is a guest post by AntC]

Sandee Chan is a Taiwanese balladeer. Not a genre I pay any attention to, so this may or may not be AI-newsworthy. There's quite a bit of info in Chinese at that youtube link's 'Show more'.

"… shocked the local [Taiwan] music industry and sparked discussions on just how influential technology is in the arts today."

"Chan has been a singer for over 25 years and has won many awards, including for her 12th studio album "Juvenile A" in 2019. She also won Golden Melody Awards for Best Album and Best Album Producer in 2005, and Best Mandarin Female Singer in 2008."

"It was composed by Chan and features lyrics by Chow Yiu-fai (周耀輝), one of Hong Kong's big three lyricists."

"The song was produced using Chan's past album sound files, combined with the work done by AI Labs personnel over one year. Chan then selected breaks and adjusted the Midi notes so the AI could fill in the lyrics."

I believe "using past … sound files" is already a common technique aka 'sampling' [see wikipedia]. I'm unsure what 'composed by Chan' amounts to if she didn't write the lyrics. The 'tune' is insipid/in no way distinctive.

Found via this Taiwan News article.



