American diplomat in Hong Kong reciting a Tang poem in Cantonese

March 21, 2025 @ 5:11 pm

王維 (699-761
 
鳥鳴澗
 
人閒桂花落
 
夜靜春山空
 
月出驚山鳥
 
時鳴春澗中
 
 
wong4 wai4
 
niu5 ming4 gaan3
 
yan4 haan4 gwai3 fa1 lok6
 
ye6 jing6 cheun1 saan1 hung1
 
yut6 cheut1 geng1 saan1 niu5
 
si4 ming4 cheun1 gaan3 jung1
 
 
Wang Wei
 
The Warble Ravine
 
At peace, the osmanthus is shedding,
 
the vernal hills at night are void around.
 
At times the birds are startled by the moon,
 
that chirp at times by verdant rivers.
 
(The English translation is adopted from the video)
 
Excellent pronunciation and recitation.
 
[Thanks to rit malors]

  1. John Swindle said,

    March 21, 2025 @ 11:25 pm

    I notice that he tips his head up and down to get the tones.

