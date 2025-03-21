« previous post |

鳥鳴澗

人閒桂花落

夜靜春山空

月出驚山鳥

時鳴春澗中

wong4 wai4

niu5 ming4 gaan3

yan4 haan4 gwai3 fa1 lok6

ye6 jing6 cheun1 saan1 hung1

yut6 cheut1 geng1 saan1 niu5

si4 ming4 cheun1 gaan3 jung1

Wang Wei

The Warble Ravine

At peace, the osmanthus is shedding,

the vernal hills at night are void around.

At times the birds are startled by the moon,

that chirp at times by verdant rivers.

(The English translation is adopted from the video)

Excellent pronunciation and recitation.

Selected readings

[Thanks to rit malors]

Permalink