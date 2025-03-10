Email etiquette!
…and not just for women:
The comments are interesting and insightful, for example:
"I'm using an exclamation point so you know I'm friendly and excited! But now I'm using a period so that you know I'm not crazy. Here's another sentence with a period as a buffer, proving my normalness. Thanks so much!"
The fuss about aggressive periods has died down over the past decade:
But ending phrases with nothing, or with commas, also has (or has acquired) a negative vibe.
There's something interesting to be said about the prosody of her "hi Dave" performances — comparing e.g.
and
…but that's a topic for another post.