…and not just for women:

The comments are interesting and insightful, for example:

"I'm using an exclamation point so you know I'm friendly and excited! But now I'm using a period so that you know I'm not crazy. Here's another sentence with a period as a buffer, proving my normalness. Thanks so much!"

The fuss about aggressive periods has died down over the past decade:

But ending phrases with nothing, or with commas, also has (or has acquired) a negative vibe.

There's something interesting to be said about the prosody of her "hi Dave" performances — comparing e.g.

and

…but that's a topic for another post.

