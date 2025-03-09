Linguistics bibliography roundup

March 9, 2025 @ 6:47 am · Filed by under Accents, Artificial intelligence, Bibliography, Bilingualism, Cognitive science, Communication, Evolution of language, Grammar, Language and animals, Language and archeology, Language and biology, Language and genetics, Language and history, Language and religion, Phonetics and phonology, Prosody, Vocabulary, Words words words

« previous post |

Something for everyone

Edward M "Ted" McClure, Librarian

——

VHM:  Given that these items cover a lot of territory and are up-to-date, I'm hoping all Language Log readers will find something of interest among them.  If you like this carefully curated (!) current linguistics bibliography, let me know and I'll make it a regurlar feature of Language Log.

March 9, 2025 @ 6:47 am · Filed by under Accents, Artificial intelligence, Bibliography, Bilingualism, Cognitive science, Communication, Evolution of language, Grammar, Language and animals, Language and archeology, Language and biology, Language and genetics, Language and history, Language and religion, Phonetics and phonology, Prosody, Vocabulary, Words words words


Leave a Comment