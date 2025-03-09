« previous post |

Something for everyone

"Cultural Nuances in Subtitling the Religious Discourse Marker Wallah in Jordanian Drama into English." Al Salem, Mohd Nour et al. Humanities and Social Sciences Communications 12, no. 1 (March 6, 2025). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-025-04515-6.

12, no. 1 (March 6, 2025). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-025-04515-6. "Humpback Whale Song Shown to Be Structurally Similar to Human Language." PhysOrg, February 6, 2025. https://phys.org/news/2025-02-humpback-whale-song-shown-similar.html. Discussing "Whale Song Shows Language-like Statistical Structure." Arnon, Inbal et al. Science (February 7, 2025). https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adq7055, "Convergent Evolution in Whale and Human Vocal Cultures." Whiten, Andrew et al. Science 387, no. 6734 (February 6, 2025): 581-582. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adv2318, and "Language-like Efficiency in Whale Communication." Youngblood, Mason. Science Advances 11, no. 6 (February 5, 2025): eads6014. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.ads6014.

"The Complicated Question of How We Determine Who Has an Accent." ScienceDaily , February 13, 2025. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2025/02/250213143925.htm. Discussing "Place-Based Accentedness Ratings Do Not Predict Sensitivity to Regional Features." Campbell-Kibler, Kathryn. Journal of Sociolinguistics (February 2, 2025). https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/josl.12691.

, February 13, 2025. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2025/02/250213143925.htm. Discussing "Place-Based Accentedness Ratings Do Not Predict Sensitivity to Regional Features." Campbell-Kibler, Kathryn. (February 2, 2025). https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/josl.12691. "Bilingual Language Control during Single-Language Production: Does Relocation to a New Linguistic Environment Change It?" de Bruin, Angela et al. Royal Society Open Science 12, no. 2 (February 19, 2025): 241071. https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/full/10.1098/rsos.241071.

12, no. 2 (February 19, 2025): 241071. https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/full/10.1098/rsos.241071. "The Mongol Empire's Expansion and Rethinking Research Trends in Chinese Historical Climatology." Fan, Ka wai. Humanities and Social Sciences Communications 12, no. 1 (February 5, 2025). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-024-04344-z.

12, no. 1 (February 5, 2025). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-024-04344-z. "Uncovering a Lost Mountain Metropolis." Fox, Dan. Nature (October 23, 2024). https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-03464-5.

(October 23, 2024). https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-03464-5. "High-Res Lidar Exposes Large, High-Elevation Cities along Asia's Silk Roads." PhysOrg , October 23, 2024. https://phys.org/news/2024-10-high-res-lidar-exposes-large.html. Discussing "Large-Scale Medieval Urbanism Traced by UAV-Lidar in Highland Central Asia." Frachetti, Michael D. et al. Nature (October 23, 2024). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-08086-5. See also Petric Howe, Fox, Silvia.

, October 23, 2024. https://phys.org/news/2024-10-high-res-lidar-exposes-large.html. Discussing "Large-Scale Medieval Urbanism Traced by UAV-Lidar in Highland Central Asia." Frachetti, Michael D. et al. (October 23, 2024). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-08086-5. See also Petric Howe, Fox, Silvia. "Cortical Processing of Discrete Prosodic Patterns in Continuous Speech." Gnanateja, G. Nike et al. Nature Communications 16, no. 1 (March 3, 2025): 1947. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-56779-w.

16, no. 1 (March 3, 2025): 1947. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-56779-w. "The Role of Phonology in Processing English Suffixed Words by Chinese-English Bilinguals." Gu, Lei et al. Humanities and Social Sciences Communications 12, no. 1 (February 22, 2025). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-025-04398-7.

12, no. 1 (February 22, 2025). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-025-04398-7. "The Evolutionary Origin of Human Kissing." Lameira, Adriano R. Evolutionary Anthropology (October 17, 2024): e22050. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/evan.22050.

(October 17, 2024): e22050. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/evan.22050. "Landmark Studies Track Source of Indo-European Languages Spoken by 40% of World." PhysOrg , February 11, 2025. https://phys.org/news/2025-02-landmark-track-source-indo-european.html. Discussing "The Genetic Origin of the Indo-Europeans." Lazaridis, Iosif et al. Nature (February 5, 2025). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-08531-5, and "A Genomic History of the North Pontic Region from the Neolithic to the Bronze Age." Nikitin, Alexey G. et al. Nature (February 5, 2025). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-08372-2.

, February 11, 2025. https://phys.org/news/2025-02-landmark-track-source-indo-european.html. Discussing "The Genetic Origin of the Indo-Europeans." Lazaridis, Iosif et al. (February 5, 2025). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-08531-5, and "A Genomic History of the North Pontic Region from the Neolithic to the Bronze Age." Nikitin, Alexey G. et al. (February 5, 2025). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-08372-2. "SCS Researchers Design Models To Help Linguists Reconstruct Ancient Languages." Hu, Charlotte. Carnegie Mellon University . https://www.cmu.edu/news/stories/archives/2024/october/scs-researchers-design-models-to-help-linguists-reconstruct-ancient-languages. Discussing "Semisupervised Neural Proto-Language Reconstruction." Lu, Liang et al. arXiv , August 12, 2024. http://arxiv.org/abs/2406.05930.

. https://www.cmu.edu/news/stories/archives/2024/october/scs-researchers-design-models-to-help-linguists-reconstruct-ancient-languages. Discussing "Semisupervised Neural Proto-Language Reconstruction." Lu, Liang et al. , August 12, 2024. http://arxiv.org/abs/2406.05930. "'ChatGPT for Birdsong' May Shed Light on How Language Is Wired in the Human Brain." McCormick, Gail. PhysOrg , February 12, 2025. https://phys.org/news/2025-02-chatgpt-birdsong-language-wired-human.html. Discussing "Partially Observable Markov Models Inferred Using Statistical Tests Reveal Context-Dependent Syllable Transitions in Bengalese Finch Songs." Lu, Jiali et al. Journal of Neuroscience (January 6, 2025). https://www.jneurosci.org/content/early/2025/01/08/JNEUROSCI.0522-24.2024.

, February 12, 2025. https://phys.org/news/2025-02-chatgpt-birdsong-language-wired-human.html. Discussing "Partially Observable Markov Models Inferred Using Statistical Tests Reveal Context-Dependent Syllable Transitions in Bengalese Finch Songs." Lu, Jiali et al. (January 6, 2025). https://www.jneurosci.org/content/early/2025/01/08/JNEUROSCI.0522-24.2024. "On the Relations over Representations of Linguistic Structure and Grammars." Mondal, Prakash. Humanities and Social Sciences Communications 12, no. 1 (February 27, 2025). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-025-04543-2.

12, no. 1 (February 27, 2025). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-025-04543-2. "The Fundamental Frequencies of Our Own Voice." Neamaalkassis, Hakam et al. Royal Society Open Science 12, no. 2 (February 19, 2025): 241081. https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/full/10.1098/rsos.241081.

12, no. 2 (February 19, 2025): 241081. https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/full/10.1098/rsos.241081. "Massive Lost Mountain Cities Revealed by Lasers." Petric Howe, Nick et al. Nature (October 23, 2024). https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-03463-6.

(October 23, 2024). https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-03463-6. "Surprisingly High-Altitude Silk Road City Mapped from the Sky." Silvia, Zachary W. Nature (October 23, 2024). https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-03315-3.

(October 23, 2024). https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-03315-3. "A Humanized NOVA1 Splicing Factor Alters Mouse Vocal Communications." Tajima, Yoko et al. Nature Communications 16, no. 1 (February 18, 2025): 1542. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-56579-2.

16, no. 1 (February 18, 2025): 1542. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-56579-2. "Distributional Hypothesis as Isomorphism between Word-Word Co-Occurrence and Analogical Parallelograms." Torii, Takuma et al. PLOS ONE 19, no. 10 (October 21, 2024): e0312151. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0312151.

19, no. 10 (October 21, 2024): e0312151. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0312151. "From Indicating Similarity to Establishing Online Alignment: Interactional Functions of Ye 'Also' in Mandarin Chinese." Xue, Lu et al. Humanities and Social Sciences Communications 12, no. 1 (February 21, 2025). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-025-04480-0.

12, no. 1 (February 21, 2025). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-025-04480-0. "Knowledge Building and Vocabulary Growth: Assessing the Impact of Seamless Chinese Vocabulary Learning for International Students." Zhou, Xiaosheng et al. PLOS ONE 20, no. 2 (February 24, 2025): e0319285. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0319285.

Edward M "Ted" McClure, Librarian

——



VHM: Given that these items cover a lot of territory and are up-to-date, I'm hoping all Language Log readers will find something of interest among them. If you like this carefully curated (!) current linguistics bibliography, let me know and I'll make it a regurlar feature of Language Log.

