AI Overview jokes
There's recently been a minor social- and mass-media fad for weird "AI Overview" answers from Google. The results are a moving target, either because of back-end fixes or because of the inherently stochastic nature of LLM results, but some of them are funny while they last. One query that still works this morning is a request for "elements that end in um but not ium", which sometimes answers
and sometimes answers
Of course the answer should be something like "Molybdenum, Tantalum, Platinum, and Lanthanum" (also "Aluminum" in places that spell it that way — see below), and no doubt Future Gemini will figure that out or be instructed to "know" it.
The funniest one that I've seen so far is a response to the query "is tripe kosher", which once answered that it depends on the religion of the cow:
I don’t know if Google can top this, their finest work to date
— Delbert Grady Seasons (@delbertgseasons.bsky.social) February 25, 2025 at 1:31 AM
…but now gives a correct answer, at least when I ask…
Update: Now when I ask about "elements that end in um but not ium", AI Overview tells me that aluminum is the only one:
So LLMs apparently continue to have difficulties with spelling and counting.
Update #2: Or maybe the count is zero?
Jerry Packard said,
February 26, 2025 @ 7:56 am
What a riot.
Linda Seebach said,
February 26, 2025 @ 8:30 am
Someone who understands much more about this than I do can explain it better, but the short explanation is that LLMs do not store words as such, they assign tokens, and tokens don't have characters.
Jason Stokes said,
February 26, 2025 @ 9:30 am
Google AI is so confidently and arrantly wrong that it has to be considered disinformation, by Google's own standards.
Haamu said,
February 26, 2025 @ 10:59 am
This morning I had the exact same um/ium search, worded identically, proposed as the top choice in the dropdown when I clicked into the Google search box. (I got the same "sulfur" answer.)
So Google is pushing these example searches out to people unsolicited, apparently to demonstrate the capabilities of AI Overview. Someone at Google decided this was a good search for that purpose. Was that someone human, or was this just another judgment that's been outsourced and optimized?
Haamu said,
February 26, 2025 @ 11:08 am
PS — As noted in the linked BBC article, Google refers to this as "tak[ing] the legwork out of searching," which is an interesting metaphor, given that the legs were dropped from the equation several decades ago. The atrophy has moved further north.
Rodger C said,
February 26, 2025 @ 11:54 am
Recently I searched "American surnames of African origin" and got, "Many common African American surnames include Williams, Johnson, Smith, Brown, and Jackson." In fact I had to do a great deal of searching to find anything else.